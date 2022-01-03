“Potential” healthcare in Report

An industrial system that has digitized all processes efficiently arrives at the final product; in healthcare, the final product is our life. The National Health System, however, is fragmented into 20 regional systems, each with its own platforms – when there are – that do not communicate with each other. It would therefore be necessary for a system to be connected to share databases and digital information flows in real time. If there is a viral pandemic, acute pathologies go to the hospital, chronic ones are treated at home. It could be done, but technology and organization are needed. Outside of this picture, could even the best pandemic plan really work? This is discussed in Michele Buono’s reportage, in collaboration with Edoardo Garibaldi, which opens the episode of “Report”, broadcast on Monday 3 December at 21.20 on Rai3 and RaiPlay.

Emanuele Bellano with Greta Orsi deals, instead of Amazon: since e-commerce has entered our life, the way of shopping has completely changed. The proliferation of online shopping has led to the crisis of thousands of malls across the West. What is Amazon’s role in this scenario? The e-commerce giant carries out an action not only on the sales side, but also on the distribution and logistics side. The motto of Amazon and Jeff Bezos is “Customer first”. Between the customer and the Amazon giant in the middle are the sellers forced to accept Amazon’s rules or exit the marketplace. Report has documented payments suspended or unilaterally denied, commissions calculated on costs as well as on the sellers’ earnings and mechanisms that force the seller to halt agreements.

And again, Rosamaria Aquino deals with Grana and milk, between real and “presumed” PDOs: a journey into the world of similar products, from the red cows of Reggio Emilia to the Czech Republic, in search of products that are often confused with the original . Report cameras have also entered the dairies that produce both PDO and non-PDO, telling how the checks are carried out to prevent foreign milk and Italian PDO milk from getting confused.

With Antonella Cignarale in collaboration with Marzia Amico, target on wood: we import 80 percent of it and imports from non-European countries require strict controls; that from the countries of the European Union, no. It would be the responsibility of each member country to ensure that their forests are cut in compliance with the law, but controls are not homogeneous between states: when they are bypassed, illegal wood can circulate on the EU market along with legal wood without any. trace.