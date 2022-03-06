“Potro” Gutiérrez launches serious accusations about Honduran soccer and lashes out at Real España player

The Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrez, former technician Royal Spainhas caused a stir on social networks after launching strong criticism and serious accusations about Honduran soccer.

After the victory of the 1-0 machine against Vida which meant the fifth consecutive victory of the aurinegro club since the departure of Gutiérrez, the Aztec strategist began to send strong messages from his official Twitter account.

In the first place, the ex-helmsman of the Sampedrano team left strong comments for the Honduran midfielder Jhow Benavidez.

“An apology to the people of Honduras but giving an opinion about RE is no longer in my priorities, how well they are doing well and the 10 of that team (Benavídez) due to sporting embarrassment after so many years, it’s good that it finally works… After 5 years…”, began by saying the Mexican coach.

“Potro” Gutiérrez continued with his strong words and then made a serious accusation about the Honduran National League since he mentioned the issue of doping.

“Now can we give an opinion on the doping issue in Honduras, Elías Burbara and Javier Delgado, or are we already serious about muzzling their pets?”, the Mexican fired.

Immediately fans of the machine have come forward to defend the team’s players and have questioned the strategist for his lack of professionalism.

Raúl Gutiérrez arrived in San Pedro Sula in January 2021 to take over the position left by the Uruguayan Ramiro Martínez. He managed to reach the final in last year’s Torneo Apertura, but lost the final against Olimpia in December. After that, the Machine renewed him for two more tournaments.

However, in this Clausura 2022 he lost four games in a row, being 2-1 against Marathón his last game as manager of Real Spain.

The Mexican overcame, unfortunately, the losing streak suffered by the Argentine Mario Zanabria in the 2015 Opening Tournament, the team’s worst in the last decade.