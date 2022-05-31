Potro is expelled from La Casa de los Famosos and tempers flare

The third elimination gala of ‘The House of the Famous’ was with feelings on the surface.

And it is that Lewis was the first save of the night, so Héctor Sandarti reported that Potro had to leave the house, Nacho Casano being the save.

When the inhabitants found out, they began to fight, because let’s remember that they were already divided into groups, with Niurka and Laura Bozzo being the leaders of each one, so Potro’s departure would mean a very significant loss for Laura’s team.

However, Natalia Alcocer, although she is part of Niurka’s team, burst into tears at Potro’s departure, but Laura did not keep her comments to herself and questioned her tears, because for her she did not have a friendship with the former member of “Acapulco Shore”.

This made Natalia explode, who asked Laura for respect, but they continued to shout at each other, for which the driver called the former member of ‘Survivor’ “irreverent hypocrite”.

This was the fight between Natalia and Laura:

In the middle of the fight, it was Eduardo Rodríguez who made the spontaneous nomination of the week.

As is known, Laura has a contract with Imagen Televisión, so on the first day of June she had to appear on her television program, so Potro’s departure would have been a trigger for the driver and she exploded saying that they should take out their bags, Well, he wants to leave reality.