Poverty and abundance in the Dominican Republic: the contrasts seem to be two sides of the same coin

AZUA, Dominican Republic – About 300 kilometers from the paradisiacal and thriving Punta Cana, Josephine D’oleo shares a one-bedroom house with two daughters and three grandchildren in the forgotten community of Boquerón, where poverty is hereditary, a reflection of the other face of the Dominican Republic, a country of enormous contrasts.

After the pandemic, the situation of the 53-year-old woman worsened, as did that of the majority of the residents of this small town, located in the province of Azua (southwest), and which was reported in the media in Last December after the death of 11 Dominicans in a truck accident in Chiapas, Mexico, in which more than 160 undocumented migrants were traveling.

In a speech delivered this week on the occasion of the second year of his Government, President Luis Abinader showed his pride in the good economic performance of the Dominican Republic, one of the Latin American countries with the highest growth, with an expansion of 12.3% of economic activity in 2021, according to the Central Bank.

But in Josefina’s house, made of wood, cardboard and zinc, this economic well-being is not reflected, on the contrary, she and her family have to seek more and more to survive, since the high cost of living has skyrocketed with inflation of 9.43% through July, the highest since 2014.

The economy “is not very good because one does not find much for food, only with the government aid card (about $30 a month) or if one does a wash (wash clothes for a fee),” the woman, who She seems resigned to her life in Boquerón.

In that community commercial activity is practically nil, people survive from the manufacture and sale of pylons oblivious to what happens in Santo Domingo or in the rest of the country.

Josefina’s eldest daughter finished school, but has not continued her studies. She made a living working as a maid, as her mother once did, but now she too is unemployed.

Like the mother, she supports herself “from whatever appears”, according to D’oleo to Efe, sitting in a kind of gallery in her house, while two granddaughters, 6 and 3 years old, eat sitting on the floor.

The youngest of the daughters works in a lottery bank, a source of employment with very low wages to which thousands of young people and single mothers have ended up in this country, where poverty went from 23.36% to 23.85% in 2021 , for an increase of 0.49 percentage points compared to 2020.

Extreme poverty, however, registered a reduction of 0.45 percentage points, after going from 3.51% in 2020 to 3.06% in 2021, according to the data that is part of the Official Monetary Poverty Statistics Bulletin.

In front of the humble house of the woman lives Romulo Terrero62, who in 2000 left with a work contract for Spain, the destination of thousands and thousands of natives of the Dominican south.

He left “in search of a better life,” Terrero, a native of Barahona, in the southwest, but a resident of Boquerón, where he was able to build a decent house for his family, tells Efe.

The man, who has Spanish nationality, lost a stepson last December, Rafaelin Martinezone of the more than 50 undocumented immigrants who died in the accident in Chiapas, Mexico.

Martínez, who manufactured pylons, invested close to one million pesos (about $17,000) so that the boy made the frustrated trip to the United States, pushed by economic precariousness.

“It took him (to make the trip) the same as many people who are in need: the poverty of the country (and) the mismanagement of this country that leads the youth to want to leave to achieve their goal,” said Terrero. , who was wearing a T-shirt with the face of the deceased and the legend: “We will always remember you.”

Martínez’s death “has been a tragedy” for his family, who have also had to borrow to pay for the more than $8,000 that it cost to transport the body from Mexico, since the government has not kept its promise to help him with expenses, denounced Terrero.

His neighbor Pascual Alcantara53, prefers to continue fighting in Boquerón, making pylons, raising goats or planting what little the dry climate of the place allows because, he says, “you don’t play with life.”