Entertainment

poverty, trauma and an abusive father

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Viola Davis publishes on April 26 his memoir entitled ‘Finding Me’. A writing in which the Oscar-winning actress bare her soul to recount her life, from a childhood marked by poverty, trauma and heartbreak; as well as for the abuse suffered by his father to his mother.

At 56 years old, Davis has steeled herself to recount the situation in which she grew up in Central Falls (Rhode Island), where she and her five siblings they had to look for food in a dumpster, and suffered incessant bullying from children. “The key is to survive. I did what was within my reach at 8 years old. Fight. And that fight helped me to stay on my feet, ”says the protagonist in an interview with People magazine.

“Everything I’ve experienced is what connects me to the world,” says Davis, “it has given me an extraordinary sense of compassion. It is reconcile that child in me and heal from the past, and find a home”.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Tom Hanks video raises concern for his health

7 mins ago

The duo/sextet Amigas! wins the ‘Emerging 2022’

8 mins ago

Alexa Dellanos with her great silhouette is captured from the beach

18 mins ago

This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken in the Barbie movie

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button