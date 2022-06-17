poverty, trauma and an abusive father

Viola Davis publishes on April 26 his memoir entitled ‘Finding Me’. A writing in which the Oscar-winning actress bare her soul to recount her life, from a childhood marked by poverty, trauma and heartbreak; as well as for the abuse suffered by his father to his mother.

At 56 years old, Davis has steeled herself to recount the situation in which she grew up in Central Falls (Rhode Island), where she and her five siblings they had to look for food in a dumpster, and suffered incessant bullying from children. “The key is to survive. I did what was within my reach at 8 years old. Fight. And that fight helped me to stay on my feet, ”says the protagonist in an interview with People magazine.

“Everything I’ve experienced is what connects me to the world,” says Davis, “it has given me an extraordinary sense of compassion. It is reconcile that child in me and heal from the past, and find a home”.

Viola Davis in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

Part of this healing involves forgiving her father before he died of pancreatic cancer in 2006. And, as the actress reveals, witnessed the physical and emotional abuse her mother Mae Alice suffered at the hands of her alcoholic father Dan. “My father changed. My mother says that he apologized to her every day. Every day he rubbed her feet. Forgiveness is not pretty. Sometimes people don’t understand that life is not a Thursday night show on ABC. It is a disaster. So it hurt me, but love and forgiveness can work on the same plane as anger, ”she acknowledges in said interview.

“I wanted to love my father. And here’s the thing: my father loved me. I saw it. I felt it. I received it and took it. To me, that is a much better gift and less burden than spending my whole life carrying that big, heavy weight of who I used to be and what I used to do. That is my choice. That is my legacy: to forgive my father”, he confesses.

Currently, Viola Davis boasts of being one of the best actresses in Hollywood, with a Tony, an Oscar and an Emmy. She has been married for almost 19 years to fellow actor Julius Tennon and is the mother of an 11-year-old girl named Genesis. Grateful for every part of her story, she acknowledges “I tell it all as a joy. That’s how it is. All those things have happened to me, but I assume them as my own. And it’s a part of who I am.”