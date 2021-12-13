News

Powder heel pumps by Angelina Jolie and Kate Middleton

From the clean and feminine silhouette, the décolleté powder are the shoes that more than others we bring back to pure elegance. At the feet of the most influential personalities of cinema and the royal world, are the favorites of Angelina Jolie and Kate Middleton. Declined in different leathers, and combined with the most disparate looks, here it is how to wear the nude shoe par excellence, even in winter.

The style rules for wearing powder pink pumps

Mistakes to avoid e precautions to wear blush or neutral décolleté? Rule number one: bare shoes should be worn with bare feet (ultra-sheer flesh-colored tights are allowed only to face the coldest climates in winter). Number two: they have to be as close as possible to your own complexion, in order not to create a detachment and to slim the figure.

Red is one of the colors that best suit Kate Middleton. Here she wears a turtleneck and a fiery red pleated skirt, pairing them with neutral brown decollete and matching mini-zags.

Kate Middleton’s most loved shoes

They are refined, feminine, but above all, versatile. Regardless of the model, they look really good with everything. It is perhaps also for this reason that the take off powder (and not) are Kate Middleton’s favorite shoe model. They perfectly match her looks always sophisticated, particularly when she opts for pastel shades. Although, the recent red color block outfit, to which he matched pump and bag light brown, is the perfect inspiration for party outfits.

Angelia Jolie: how to wear pumps in the evening

decollete powder

Angelina Jolie at the Premiere Of After-Party The Eternals in London.

One of the strongest trends of the winter 2021 – 2022 are undoubtedly the bright colors and the acid shades of the 2000s. How to wear them? Combining them with sneutral carp like Angelina Jolie does. Oversized silhouette for her emerald green maxi-dress by Valentino. How sinuous and fluttering, it captures attention step by step. A very simple pair of flesh-colored décolleté like those of Casadei, are perfect in these cases. Neutral and super basic balance the look, with a elegant and classy final result.

