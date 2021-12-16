Powell, Bitcoin and Markets | Why Crypto Goes Up As FED Cuts …

Yesterday Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell took the floor on the markets with the FOMC, which as expected has brought news in terms of tapering and of interest rates.

An aggressive attitude on the part of FED, but not too much, which triggered a upside by all of the cryptocurrency sector. However, with the markets Europeans which instead are still, it is certainly the case to make a brief recap of what is happening on the markets, also in perspective.

Powell tries to be a magician – but the space is very tight

Powell is an eagle, but not too much. That’s why the markets …

The obvious question everyone should ask themselves after that Jerome Powell first announced an acceleration for tapering, then a possible rate hike is as follows: both are anti-inflation moves and will reduce the amount of currency in circulation, or at least monetary expansion. And I’m bad news regarding Bitcoin. Why then have cryptos started running again?

We have to go back to the concept of expectations. The crypto markets already had discounted the decision days ago, that is, they expected what logically is the only possible decision for Fed – and they probably expected it to higher intensity. And here is enough reason to see the return of Bitcoin around altitude $ 49,000 is that of Ethereum above altitude $ 4,000.

We introduce a new datum: the yields of US government bonds

We were among the first to deal in context macro cryptocurrencies like any financial asset. Asset category that still belongs fully to the world of high risk and which therefore is in inverse correlation with that of government bond yields. To the communication of Fed yesterday was followed by a rise in the returns expected from the secondary market for these securities.

The movement of yields in the very short term

Return that has moved in a very interesting way within a very short space of time, a sign that even this type of market was perhaps expecting a more decisive movement from FED. As we also said yesterday on Twitter, the rise in these rates is generally bad news for the world of cryptocurrencies. And as always do some zoom out it can help us control what is actually happening on the market.

A very different perspective

The situation, seen from this perspective, would appear to be much less catastrophic. Although this is a correlation that will need to be studied more carefully over the next few weeks.

The next few weeks that will be uncertain, with FED which confirmed that it will continue to watch the evolution of the markets to intervene or not, or to continue to accelerate or resume monetary expansion. Translated into current Italian: FED he does not know what to do, and to make clear decisions – this is understandable – he does not feel like it yet. This continues to leave a fair amount of uncertainty on the markets.

The same uncertainty that could prolong the lateral phase of Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto. But say bear market, at least for now, it makes no sense to talk about it.