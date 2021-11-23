Powell effect on the markets, the dollar strengthens against the euro, pound and yen. Turkish lira in free fall

Settlements on all markets after the announcement of the second mandate at the helm of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, for Jerome Powell. Investors had not entirely ruled out the possibility of a trade-off with Lael Brainard who will hold the position of vide of Powell instead. Brainard is considered a “dove”, therefore more oriented towards expansionary monetary policies and to favor the objectives of economic growth and full employment over price containment. Powell’s reconfirmation, on the other hand, suggests that a restrictive intervention will take place relatively soon. The market today attributes a 75% probability to the possibility that i US rates may rise next June. Eventuality that the bags do not like very much.

Higher rates mean a possible slowdown in growth but also a strengthening of the currency and a factor of containment of inflation. Immediately after the announcement of the appointment, the dollar rose by 0.3% against the euro and the 0 0.8% against the yen reaching 115, highest level for 4 years. In the meantime, the Turkish lira collapsed already struggling with the central bank’s recent decision to cut rates despite 20% inflation. The currency loses nearly 9% on the dollar. The country is heavily indebted in US currency ($ 446 billion). By the end of the month, dollar-denominated bonds of $ 8 billion are due, the redemption of which will therefore entail additional efforts.

On US government bonds, the Powell effect was felt mostly on short maturities, those directly influenced by the cost of money set by central banks. The performance of the two-year bonds rose 0.05% to 0.64%. Higher rates mean that future issues of similar securities will yield more, those already outstanding therefore lose value. Conversely, there have been hardly any reactions on 10-year bonds whose value is more subject to market dynamics out of direct control of central banks.