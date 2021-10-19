Powell falls into the Fed’s “Clean Hands” and Bitcoin paves the way for Qe

Seven years of waiting. Intransigence on the part of regulators. Then, within a few days, tacit approval and debut. BITO, the ETF that will allow trading on futures contracts linked to Bitcoin on the regulated circuit of the New York Stock Exchange, starts today. The SEC, in fact, has given the green light. In its own way: the communication came in the form of a tweet as a warning for those who intend to operate on this tool, whose potential risk is that of being able to lose everything.

Not like with equities, which pandemic QE has guaranteed a fairytale rally. And here the combinations begin. After the Kaplan, Rosemberg and Clarida cases, here is that strange Clean hands that hit the US central bank has reached the big target: according to what was reported by the ultra-liberal magazine American Prospect, in whose panel the figure of Bernie Sanders stands out, Jerome Powell would have initiated 26 transactions from his personal securities account in 2020, one of which between 1 and 5 million was made on October 1 last year..

In fact, while the market crashed. But also on the eve of the joint support action of the Fed and the Treasury, able to bring Wall Street to more than double from the lows of March 2020. In fact, the only fault of the Fed’s number one appears to be that he is a trader with terrible timing. Moreover, he is one of the few to decide the moves! Still, this graph





Probability of appointment to head of the Fed between Powell, Bostic and Brainard

Source: PredictIt

shows how immediately the Senate’s chances of Powell’s reconfirmation as head of the Fed have crashed to a minimum, while that of the socialist and pupil of Bernie Sanders, Lael Brainard, climbed. Anyone want a changing of the guard in Washington, in a further expansive sense? So it would seem.

And here we go back to Bitcoin. In fact, if someone was looking for the perfect alibi to catch the proverbial two birds with one stone, this appears to have been served. First, to open the doors of mainstream and mass trading to cryptocurrency on a regulated circuit guarantees a potential and perfect detonator for a systemic market crisis, at least starting from at least two fixed points. The enormous volatility of those assets and what this graph shows us,





Areas of expertise present in the CVs of US corporate executives

Source: MSCI / Bloomberg

from which a somewhat reassuring reality emerged from a study carried out by MSCI on the biographies of approximately 6,500 members of company boards. In fact, only 79 executives in 64 companies have direct references to cryptocurrencies or the blockchain in their curriculum, while 1.114 refer to cyber-security and even 5,155 al risk management. In short, the door to the so-called is about to open wide big buck, the investment value of real players, in a world that the top management of many companies do not actually know.

And the same study by MSCI further puts everyone on the alert: at least 52 companies representing a market capitalization of around $ 7.1 trillion have direct or indirect exposure – already today – to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. They range from investors all-in in the sector like Coinbase to budget diversifiers like Tesla or MicroStrategy up to collateralists in the services sector linked to the crypto universe like JP Morgan. In short, there is a well-founded risk that a potentially explosive and enormously unstable material is being handled with excessive recklessness.. Why then the SEC seems to have given the green light to mass trading on this asset class, after months and months of criminalization by central banks and regulators around the world?

And here is the second pigeon potentially at risk of being caught: the controlled incident that Bitcoin could unleash would guarantee a free hand to new emergency QE and it would remove from the baddies blackboard those who so far have only known how to create bubbles and an inflationary wave that will lead to a 30% increase in the heating bill in the US for this winter (i.e., the Fed). In fact, a market crash clearly attributable to the volatile and speculative nature of Bitcoin would also be perfect for completely ruining cryptocurrency’s reputation as a new safe haven, shaming with the utmost clamor the scarlet letter on their chest. And suddenly rehabilitating fiat currencies, which have ended up in the crosshairs of criticism for their intrinsic value now equal to zero, given the pace of printing by central banks.

America is perhaps gearing up in its own way for the possibility of a flash recession that, as the days go by, is becoming more and more probable? These two final graphs





Crisis resolution expectations on the global supply chain

Source: Wall Street Journal





Wage and employment expectations of US independent SMEs

Source: Us National Federation of Independent Businesses

speak clearly: if the first shows how the narrative on the transience of inflation from criticality on the supply chain has now ended up in oblivion even for the more official consensus such as those of Bloomberg, even going so far as to hypothesize long-term effects up to the beginning of 2023, here is the small US businesses – those excluded from the manipulative benefits of the Fed and the Treasury – they show catacombic prospects of pessimism in view of the near future of the real economy.

And with the GDPNow of the Atlanta Fed which reports GDP for the third quarter at 1.2% from 6% only at the end of August, someone may have been tempted to unload on the alleged hawks of the ECB board a clockwork scandal that leads to a change of representation. And maybe he drives. Which, of course, will have to populistically put itself at the service of the people from now on, after months of insider trading by too many leading exponents. No sooner said than done, a market crash would guarantee an explosion of public mockery instrumental to the revolution within the central bank and the perfect alibi for a postponement sine die of the taper that was expected in mid-November.

Something is moving overseas. If Jerome Powell’s head is the next to fall, it will be certain that that moving object was perceived as the proverbial iceberg.. For this, it was necessary to operate quickly. And without too much diplomacy.