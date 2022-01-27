POWELL … PEAK! – iceberg finance

Yesterday it seemed like we went back a few years, when the American central bank led by Yellen and Powell, whispered to the markets that rates could go up a lot to reach a level of neutrality.

This was enough to cause rates to collapse every time to lower levels than before.

Powell made the same glaring mistake yesterday.

That is to suggest that there is a lot of room for a rate hike!

The thing that many have not grasped is that the times and rhythms of these increases have not been decided, but above all that a lot will depend on the labor market and economic data which, as we have seen in recent weeks, are rapidly deteriorating.

In assessing the appropriate monetary policy stance, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of the incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be ready to appropriately adjust the monetary policy stance should risks arise that could prevent the achievement of the Committee’s objectives. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflationary pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Speaking of inflation expectations …

In summary, we suggest some news that the Fed has given but that probably few have understood.

It will soon be appropriate to raise rates but no one knows when, everything will depend on the next few weeks, how the economy will move.

Asset purchases will end in March, but… it will only end when rate hikes begin for which there is no set date.

The market discounts and bets on the first hike in March and another 3 or 4 during the year, imagine what could happen to the bond markets if it doesn’t.

But the thing that between the lines in riots they have ignored and that I report in bold is that the Fed …

The usual psychopaths, who only read the front page headlines, nobody who bothered to go deep and read everything word for word.

In fact, as soon as someone important has noticed it, everything is back as before with the difference …

… that he, Mr. Greenback is not joking, is about to break through the strategic support at 1.12 then aim for the objectives we have set in our OUTLOOK 2022, the year of the dollar is only at the beginning.

And finally, according to the Fed, “the overall financial conditions remain accommodative” and will remain so for a long time to come, I would add.

Yesterday the markets had a moment of disarray in Tesla, nor Intel met some expectations …

Some knowledgeable friends who are always well-informed suggest that many merchant banks are changing their views on the stock market, quietly, quietly, especially after the bad November and December consumption figures.

Goldman Sachs: “Our bear market risk indicator has risen and points to low future returns. While it did not reach danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a decline of at least 20%), it did reach levels that were typically consistent with relatively low corrections and returns over the next one and five years. “

The fact remains that many are still heavily overweight equities, while fundamentals are deteriorating.

The fix is ​​by no means over!

The manuscripts from the beginning of the year are more than enough to understand how to seize it, the last great opportunity, the most colossal in history, because today they are all on the wrong side of a boat that is about to sink again.

