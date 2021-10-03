Powell puts wings on Bitcoin’s feet. Even the Fed is rooting for crypto

The debate around Bitcoin has become very hot.

And while the various world authorities are determined to regulate the cryptocurrency by scaring the markets, an unexpected and extraordinary endorsement has arrived in the last few days. Powell, the number one in the Federal Reserve, did this endorsement. In recent weeks the will to regulate cryptocurrency markets had emerged strongly across the planet. The resounding Chinese ban that was going to reinforce the bans already put in place at the beginning of the year. But also Russia and the Biden administration that targeted cryptocurrencies. And then the SEC, which had made it clear that it had no sympathy for virtual currencies.

The Fed has given Bitcoin enthusiasm

In the cryptocurrency markets, big investors had begun to get nervous. The so-called Bitcoin whales have started trading huge amounts of the cryptocurrency queen. And although in general the prices have remained stable, in fact in many cases they have grown, the nervousness increases. Powell’s declaration of not wanting to do anything against cryptocurrencies was indeed an unexpected and positive endorsement. Surely today the holders of cryptocurrencies will be able to be much more relaxed. Obviously Powell cannot also speak for the SEC and there will inevitably be market regulation. But the fact remains that the atmosphere for crypto has changed. And today those forecasts of extraordinary rises that see Bitcoin arrive in a reasonable time seem much more concrete, you have 100,000 dollars.

On the other hand, as someone notes, Canada has already approved its etf sui Bitcoin and is betraying money from the United States this is certainly an important pressure on the Fed to approve this much talked about ETF.

Today, many analysts are optimistic about the future of Bitcoin also and above all in terms of it anti-inflationary.