Powell: We can no longer speak of transient inflation

It is time for the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, to stop talking about “transient” inflation. This was stated by the president of the institute, Jerome Powell, during his testimony before the banking commission of the US Senate. “For many, transitory is associated with ‘short term’, but for us it is associated with inflation that does not leave a permanent mark on prices – he explained – I think it is probably the right time to withdraw the term ‘transitory'”. Powell opened to an early reduction in the purchase of government bonds: “We have not yet made a decision on the reduction of purchases but the November data on inflation, wages, consumption show that at this point the American economy is very strong and very high inflationary pressures – he said – Therefore, in my opinion, it would be appropriate to evaluate a reduction in our purchases of securities, which we have already announced, a few months in advance ».

Omicron’s impact on recovery

The Fed chairman, freshly appointed to the head of the central bank by Joe Biden, has also previously expressed himself on the risks of the new Omicron variant for the recovery of the economy. The impact of the latest mutation, he explicitly states, poses “risks to employment and economic activity and which increases uncertainty for inflation.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who testifies on November 30 alongside Powell in the Senate, in turn cites the persistence of the unknown virus.

From Biden to Powell

President Biden, in an effort to send a message that is both serious and reassuring, has affirmed in the last few hours that the new variation is “a cause for concern but not for panic”. Powell, like Yellen, shortly afterward released his introductory statements prepared for the MPs, taking head-on what he calls the “recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.”

Progress on the labor market is at risk

Powell, in his speech, says that “increased concerns about the virus could reduce the propensity to work face-to-face, which in turn would slow progress in the labor market and intensify the trauma in the supply chain.”

Longer lasting inflation

As regards inflation, he adds in particular to predict that at this point “the factors that push it upwards will remain in action well into next year”. Although he added that “it is difficult to predict the persistence and effects of supply chain bottlenecks,” which could be exacerbated by Omicron. Powell also cited “at a robust pace” wage increases among the factors that can drive prices.