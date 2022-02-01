Power: No Vax does not show the Green Pass in the gym and opposes the Police. Arrested

Without Green Pass, refuses to provide the details to the police, to get into the car to go to the police station and then to leave the house to go to the court. Protagonist of what happened a Power is a 41 year old of the capital. Everything happened on Saturday. The man, during a normal check of the agents of the State Police of the Potenza Police Headquarters, is crossed in the lobby of a gym of the city. The agents ask him for the Green Pass, being in a facility that requires it, but does not show it because it does not have it and without vaccination.

The man, a No Vax, at that point he also refused to provide personal details and to wear the mask. Then when he was calmly invited by the agents to follow them to go to the police station for identification, he refused to get in the car, resisting. For this reason it was under arrest.

But the 41-year-old’s lack of collaboration also continued at the police station, where he refused to undergo photo-reporting and therefore forced the agents to other activities for identification. Once the formalities had been completed, on the decision of the magistrate on duty of the Court of Potenza, he was subjected to the regime of House arrest. But the surprise the next day, Sunday morning, when the agents they knocked on the man’s house to accompany him to the Court, where the hearing for the validation of the arrest was set. The man did not want to open to the Police, so much so that the magistrate urgently ordered the use of force. On site i Fire fighters, that they had to break down the door and facilitate the work of agents. Once picked up and transferred to the Court, with an entrance among the screams, the man in the courtroom initially refused to wear the mask, then forced by Judge Salvatore Pignata to wear it. The latter decided to validate the arrest, but opted for his release at liberty, accepting the request presented by his trusted lawyer, thelawyer Pierluigi Martoccia, as there are no particular dangers such as that of escape.

The man, who will have to face criminal proceedings for resisting a public official and for refusing to provide general information, could see his position aggravated since he refused to go to the Court forcing the judge to other solutions such as, in fact, the intervention of the Fire Brigade and therefore incurring other crimes.