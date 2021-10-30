Power of desire for sick children, Make A Wish is back

After the long wait in the pandemic, it is time to go back to setting the power of dreams in motion: a happy child, in fact, reacts better to treatment. They are convinced of it Fabio and Sune Frontani, which in 2004 in Genoa they decided to found Make-A-Wish Italy, the non-profit organization that makes the wishes of children with serious illnesses.

“In the meantime, we must say that we are dedicated to all children with serious illnesses, not only to small terminals, which in any case have an absolute priority for us. When we started in 2004 – Sune tells us – we actually received reports of children who had a poor prognosis, but today many children with leukemia recover and return to a normal life. Research has made many strides in recent years, and therefore today our action is aimed at all children affected by a serious illness, that must be subjected to heavy care “.

“Our history – intervenes Fabio Frontani – was born after a painful experience that we lived. We wanted to make sense of what happened to our family ”, the disappearance of the eldest daughter Carlotta, aged 10 due to a serious illness. “In these situations the world of the family collapses. We deeply believe in power of a wish that is granted. It is an incredibly positive experience, which makes little patients and their families stronger. So we did what our daughter wanted, who always thought of others and wanted to do something for them ”. For this reason, every day, together with hundreds of volunteers scattered throughout Italy, the organization is committed to making the dreams of sick children come true.

Make-A-Wish Italy has fulfilled in recent years nearly 2,400 wishes. However, many have been waiting due to the anti-Covid-19 restrictions. “In 2020 when the lockdown began we had about twenty children with the plane ticket in hand and the suitcase ready: we had to cancel everything – says Sune – We asked the children if they wanted to change the desire, with a more feasible ‘material’ in pandemic. 80% said no: they wanted to keep dreaming of their desire coming true ”.

Just to continue its mission, Make-A-Wish Italy launches the “Happier, stronger” solidarity campaign. There is time to donate until November 14th. Just a SMS or a landline call to 45584.

Loading... Advertisements

There are many stories of wishes that have come true over the years. There is Giacomo, 6 years old and a medulloblastoma, who has gone into “space”. And then Saverio, 15 and suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, who traveled to Barcelona to meet his idol, Lionel Messi. Instead, Vittorio, 10 years old and suffering from histiocytosis, has made his journey over time by becoming a “Farwest sheriff” for one day.

These are just some of the nearly 2,400 young patients who have seen a dream come true in the last 17 years thanks to Make-A-Wish Italia. In the last year the list of little ones with a dream in the drawer has grown, and at the moment there are about 250 wishes waiting. “A few days ago a child left for Legoland, and it was extraordinary for us to be able to send a child abroad,” continues Sune.

Before the stop caused by the pandemic, Make-A-Wish Italia achieved on average 250 wishes per year. Seemingly simple dreams, like a gift from a puppy or a camera. Special encounters with famous people, from Ariana Grande to George Clooney, from Federica Pellegrini to Francesco Totti up to the astronaut Paolo Nespoli. The chance to play someone else’s shoes for a day: a super hero, a dancer, a princess. And above all, travel: New York, London, Disneyland, a beach holiday.

Clinical benefits are documented by numerous studies, the organization points out. The most recent, conducted by the University of Aston for Make-A-Wish UK, confirms the positive effects on the psycho-physical well-being of patients and their families. “Modern medical-scientific research shows that the positive emotions are transformed directly into patient health benefits. A simple laugh, for example, reduces blood pressure and stress, improves the immune system and relieves pain, “he explains. Keith Goh, one of the most successful pediatric neurosurgeons in the world and chairman of the scientific committee of Make-A-Wish International.

“Treating a child is not just about healing his illness, but it means taking care of him at 360 degrees and this also includes making his wishes come true. The positive emotions generated by fulfilling his dream helps them to look beyond the disease, to find hope – he concludes Sune – To make our children’s wishes come true, we involve the whole family. It is an incredibly positive, extraordinary experience that makes little patients and their families truly stronger “.