Power Ranger arrested for corporate fraud

The actor who played power ranger red in the 90s, Austin St Johnwas raided at his home by federal agents and is now under arrest for a possible fraud massive email.

According to the TMZ portal, approximately 15 agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tactical gear arrived at St. John’s home in Tahoe Suburbans, an upscale neighborhood in McKinney, Texas.

According to reports, there was a massive federal indictment involving 18 people who have now been charged with fraud.

The indictment alleges that St. John was part of a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. That’s the program designed to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John allegedly took out 16 loans, totaling $3.5 million, which he used for personal purchases and not for their intended purpose.

Even if it was used for its intended purpose, the feds claim it was obtained fraudulently.

St. John played Jason Lee Scott on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” which launched his career in 1993. He left the show in its second season, but returned from time to time.

St. John, if convicted, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

After the news was known, a statement was published on the actor’s Instagram:

“Justin St. John is a father, husband, role model and friend to many,” it reads. “We look forward to the Austin legal team successfully defending themselves against these charges and leading to his ultimate exoneration.”