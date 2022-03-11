‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick Compares His Alternative Ending Idea to ‘Romeo and Juliet’: ‘Romeo and Julio’

Omari Hardwick’s alternate ending idea for Energy concludes on a much darker note. The series ended in 2020 after six seasons and saw his character James “Ghost” St. Patrick lose his life at the hands of his son, Tariq, due to his lies and betrayals. While Hardwick’s idea also involved Ghost’s death, he wanted it to happen in a Romeo and Juliet-style tragedy with his right-hand man, Tommy Egan.

Joseph Sikora and Omari Hardwick | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Omari Hardwick revealed his idea for the end of ‘Power’

Hardwick shared his idea on the podcast People’s Party with Talib Kweli.

“At one point, I had, in my mind, created an ending [during the] summer coming in [Power] Season 2”, began. “…I had created this thought years in the future, whether we went through five seasons, whether we went through seven, 10, 11, and I was catering more to the bromance of the show that he did Energy different than The sopranos.”

“So Ghost and Tommy’s relationship, it had actually cured this thought that they were Romeo and Julio,” he continued. “I had done it where those who were, in a very Denzel way [Washington’s] character in Man on Fire [where there was a] life for a life so Dakota Fanning’s character could live. She had done it where Ghost has to save Tommy from something and Ghost dies and then Tommy can’t live without Ghost.”

He added that he didn’t necessarily think Ghost had to die, but he also knew there were limited results for someone like him.

RELATED: ‘Power’: Courtney Kemp Talks Alternate Endings & Whether She’ll Release Deleted Scenes

Show creator Courtney Kemp explained why Tariq had to kill Ghost at the end of ‘Power’

In the end, it was Tariq who killed Ghost. After finding his body, Tommy swore revenge on Tariq. However, he ultimately decided to let it go in the spinoff series. Power Book II: Ghost. The end of Energy It left fans and critics divided, but the show’s creator, Courtney Kemp, stands by those creative decisions.

“I felt that Tariq was the only person who could have gotten close enough [to kill Ghost] … because Fantasma did not understand what he had done, just as many times your parents do not understand what they have done to you … ”, he told TVLine.

However, there were several alternate endings with different characters pulling the trigger. Kemp said they were shot to prevent possible leaks and mocked that Tommy’s was his second favorite.

“None of the actors knew who was going to [kill Ghost] at the time, everyone was giving 100 percent, because they didn’t know,” he explained.

Kemp hoped to be able to publish the deleted scenes of Energybut Starz would not allow it, he said on Instagram Live.

Will Omari Hardwick ever reprise his role?

Though the ending brings Ghost’s story as we know it to an end, the actor has said he’s open to returning to the role in ghost form.

“He really lives in a ghost space right now, so now that we know he’s not on Earth, there’s a reality where you can have flashbacks or [something else]”, he said on the podcast. Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.

“I would come back, but maybe in a spin-off just in a slot to give the show momentum to go, okay, Ghost is talking to Tariq, but we know he’s not really there. OK, Ghost is in Tommy’s head, but is he really there? You know, just leaving that mystique. But he would always be open. [Power] It changed my life,” he concluded.

We’ll see what happens.

RELATED: ‘Power Book IV: Force’: Omari Hardwick Reacts To Tommy Spinoff Post