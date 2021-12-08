Power Unit Abu Dhabi: Verstappen does not change, doubt Hamilton – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The showdown. The changes made to the Yas Marina track, home to the final race of the 2021 championship, will make the Abu Dhabi track faster than in the past and this aspect could greatly favor Mercedes. Or at least, this is the fear of Red Bull, aware that the power unit assembled by Lewis Hamilton in Brazil literally saw the English dominate and that the same engine used in Saudi Arabia gave the British 1 ″ advantage in the second sector of the tracked, considering the use of the DRS. In fact, it is no mystery that both team principal Christian Horner and consultant Helmut Marko did not hesitate to define the Mercedes engine as a ‘rocket’, aware that they cannot match its performance.

Red Bull certainties. In view of the final race in Abu Dhabi, there are no changes to the original plan to use the power unit mounted in the last races. The Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport ensure that there are no discussions on the subject, unless unforeseen. The team wants to avoid in any way the relegation of five positions on the starting grid for Max Verstappen in the decisive race for the title. Furthermore, the problems with the opening of the DRS have been solved, as seen in Saudi Arabia. Helmut Marko is confident: “We always said we had to win one of the last few races. Now Abu Dhabi remains ”.

Doubt Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton’s upgraded engine, mounted at Interlagos and Jeddah, should be back in the W12 for the final round in Abu Dhabi. The conditional is a must after the revelations of the well-known journalist Ted Kravitz of Sky Sport F1 on Twitter: “Given how powerful the Mercedes engine is when it’s fresh, Lewis Hamilton could take a new one, accepting five penalty positions on the grid and then having a potentially unbeatable car on Sunday. This will be Red Bull’s greatest fear… ”.