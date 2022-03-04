PowerA signs up for Mario Day with a selection of products dedicated to Nintendo Switch and Mario himself

Next week, on March 10 specifically, another year will be held mario day (MAR10), a day that is used to pay tribute to one of the best-known video game characters in the world. That has led to PowerA to take advantage of the occasion to celebrate this special moment in their own way.

The company in charge of manufacturing accessories for games has presented a few products related to the Nintendo plumber, thus inviting us to get hold of them on the occasion of this iconic day that is approaching. This leaves us with three different articles for all those who have a Nintendo Switch.

Two of them are covers to store any of the models of the Nintendo console in both. Between them there is a call Rainbow Run Mario (valued at $19.99) inspired by the Rainbow Path circuit that will be so familiar to Mario Kart fans as it is one of the most popular tracks in the saga. In addition, it has the ability to store a few games in some small holes that it includes.





The other cover, nicknamed Mario Pop Art (valued at $14.99), it is blue and the only thing that stands out on the outside is that Mario appears with his name. In this case we can also store the standard, Lite or OLED Nintendo Switch to take it wherever we want, although its size is smaller and therefore it also allows fewer games to be inserted.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who are looking for a control knob, you have a blue Mario one (valued at $27.99), featuring the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom. What is also characterized by incorporating two assignable advanced game buttons, the possibility of connecting headphones to them and a three-meter USB cable in case you need to connect it.