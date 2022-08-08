Powerball live: results and winners for Saturday, August 6, 2022

Tonight Powerball has a $20 million jackpot, with a cash option of $11.8 million. and the winning numbers they are: 08, 15, 46, 56, 68, 03.

Powerball winners for Saturday, August 6:

$20 million dollar jackpot had no winner. There was 1 $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winner, a New Mexico resident, and no $1 million Match 5 winners.

The jackpot for the next draw amounts to $26 million dollars and a cash value of $15.3 million dollars.

How to play Powerball

Powerball costs $2 per play. Select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then select a number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerballeither.

Pick your numbers on a game ticket or let the lottery terminal pick them at random. The Powerball jackpot prize grows until it is won.

where to play

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET.

Sale cut-off times vary from one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the jurisdiction of sale.

power play

Ask for Power Play with your Powerball purchase. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply minor prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times.

The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing and the 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less. The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million.

multiple draw

Play the same set of numbers in multiple draws. Select the number of consecutive draws you wish to play in the Multiple Draw or Advanced Play section of your play slip or tell the retailer how many draws you want to play.

The number of multiple draws or early plays available for purchase depends on the jurisdiction of sale.

There are 9 ways to win a prize in Powerball

With Powerball you have different ways to win a prize.

All prizes are fixed cash amounts, except the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are mutual and determined by sales and number of winners.

You may also like:

– Powerball: what are the 9 ways to win this lottery

– Mega Millions and Powerball: Why you shouldn’t quit your job if you win the lottery

– Mega Millions and Powerball, why the lottery is actually bad for personal finances