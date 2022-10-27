Powerball lottery jackpot hit $700 million

$700 million jackpot is drawn tonight

Tonight someone can become rich in the United States. The Powerball lottery draws 700 million dollars. The last draw of this lottery was held on Monday night, where 680 million dollars were at stake. Since no one won it, the pot continued to grow. To arrive at this figure, there have been 35 consecutive draws without a winner.

This is the largest reward offered by Powerball so far in 2022, a year in which there have already been other impressive draws. If someone hits all the numbers tonight, it would be the sixth time in the year that one person (or a group of people) owns a historic well.

Winners of these jackpots have the option to collect their prize in installments over 29 yearswithout any discount on the prize, or receive everything in a single payment, with certain penalties. If, for example, a single person won the prize tonight, of the 700 million dollars they would receive around $335.7 million in hand in a single payment.

Tickets for this lottery cost two dollars and they are sold in 45 of the states in the country, plus the District of Columbia (where the city of Washington is located), Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. According to official calculations, the chances of buying the winning ticket are 1 in 292.2 million.

It is the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Powerball draw takes place three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday) from the offices of the lottery in the state of Florida, in the city of Tallahassee. You can watch the draw live through the official Powerball website.

The well tonight is the fifth largest in the history of this lottery. The largest prize reached was won in January 2016 and amounted to 1.586 billion dollars. In second place was a drawing won in 2019 of 768.4 million dollars.

To win this pot you have to match six numbers. It would not seem so complicated, but the reality is that it is highly unlikely to achieve it.

The recommendation for any winner is always to get financial advice. These large sums of money can be very complicated to manage.

The law allows the identity of lottery winners to be kept secret, but it is always revealed where the winning ticket was purchased. For the business that sold the ticket, a prize of approximately 200 thousand dollars.

Winners typically have up to a year to claim their prize, but only 60 days to confirm whether they want to collect it all at once or in 29 annual installments.

On the prize is deducted the 24% federal gaming taxand since the person becomes a multi-millionaire, the highest tax rate falls on him, which is from 37 percent. Depending on the state the winner lives in, they will most likely have to pay state income tax, which typically ranges between 3 and 7 percent.

