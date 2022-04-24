Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday April 23: There’s a $400 Million Prize | News Univision United States

This Saturday, April 23 at night, the last Powerball draw was held, which has an accumulated prize of $400 million. These are the numbers that were awarded this Saturday: 10-39-47-49-56 Powerball: 8. Powerplay: 3X.
The Powerball jackpot had reached an estimated $400 million or $240.8 million in cash value, Lottery administrators said in a statement.
For more than two months, 28 consecutive draws had been held without a winner of the main reward. The latest jackpot was won on February 14, when a single ticket purchased in the state of Connecticut scooped $185.3 million.
There were other lucky ones this year: Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split the $632.6 million jackpot that was drawn on Jan. 5. It is considered the seventh largest payout in Powerball history.
In last Wednesday’s contest, no ticket matched the five white balls, nor the red Powerball.
A ticket purchased in New Jersey came close: he only hit the five white balls and managed to double the prize from one to two million because the bearer decided to include the Power Play function.
30 years of the Powerball draw
This week marks 30 years since the first Powerball draw was held in the United States. It happened on April 22, 1992, three days after ticket sales began.
Grand prize winners can choose to receive their prize in 30 annual payments over 29 years or one lump sum payment. Both options must pay federal and state taxes.
According to the lottery, the odds of winning any prize are one in 24.9. While the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
Each Powerball ticket costs two dollars and these are sold in authorized businesses in 45 states of the country, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
To date, the record for the largest Powerball reward was set in 2016, when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee shared $1.586 million.
These are the biggest lottery prizes: