Powerball Winning Numbers: The Drawing This Wednesday Accumulates $370 Million | News Univision United States

Powerball Winning Numbers: The Drawing This Wednesday Accumulates $370 Million
The Powerball jackpot celebrated its 30th anniversary with this Wednesday night’s drawing, featuring a $370 million prize pool and $201.2 million cash value option.
These are the numbers that were awarded tonight: 20-30-45-55-56 Powerball: 14 2x
The Lottery said Powerball ticket sales began 30 years ago, on April 19, 1992, with jackpots starting at $2 million. Now, the Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million.
The last grand prize ticket was sold last February 14 for a $183 million ticket bought in Connecticut. The game was reset to the $20 million minimum on February 16.
The jackpot ticket prior to that was won on January 5 for a $630 million jackpot. There were two winning tickets, one in California and one in Wisconsin, which split the prize. Additionally, there were 14 tickets that won at least $1 million for that second prize.
The odds of a person achieving the coveted prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball data.
The a ticket to enter is $2 and drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET. Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington DC, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
The biggest prizes in history
Although a prize of more than $300 million is much more than most could wish for, this is not in the top 10 of all time. This is the list: