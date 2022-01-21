powerbank, USB stick and wireless charging

I am quite sure of it. A smart notebook like this you’ve never seen. You have all your sheets, which can be replaced, but that’s not all. An all in one product, which also integrates a powerbank 8000 mAh, several charging cables, a system of wireless charging it’s a USB drive 16GB.

One device, everything you need. A genius that gives Amazon take home for just about € 39. Shipments are fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services. Very few pieces still available.

Smart notebook – it’s absolutely crazy

A product very special, virtually none are seen around. An ingenious device, able to combine the power of analog (pen and paper) and that of digital.

Inside, a lot of well-organized sheets in the ring system. Therefore, you can buy refills and replace the sheets already written countless times. In addition to this, you have at your disposal:

a powerbank built-in 8000 mAh to recharge your devices;

built-in 8000 mAh to recharge your devices; cables with all outputs that you may need (USB C, microUSB and Lightning);

that you may need (USB C, microUSB and Lightning); a USB drive 16GB, integrated in the locking buckle of the device;

16GB, integrated in the locking buckle of the device; a system of wireless charging, directly on the product cover: just place your devices compatible with this system and wait for them to recharge.

Normally unthinkable that a device like this is able to offer you all this technology. Still, the smart notebook exists and costs very little. Now you can take this genius home for about € 39 just from Amazon and also enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services. Do not miss the opportunity to have a very unique and super appreciated product.