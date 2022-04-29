Powered by electric car energy: the secrets of a futuristic city

The Hyundai and Utrecht project now starts with 25 cars, but they estimate to reach 150 by the end of 2022

It is no coincidence that the chosen city is Utrechtthe oldest of the Netherlandsthe fourth in size with almost two million inhabitants, but especially, the city with the largest number of bicycles in the countryeven over Amsterdam, which is 45 kilometers to the north. Utrecht is full of museums and antiques, It is a city that combines modernism with history, as if it were a place where the future is cared for, protecting the past.

An innovative project has been launched there in conjunction with the automaker hyundai and the company specialized in sustainable mobility We Drive Solarwhich consists of using the batteries of the Korean brand cars as guests electrical energy to be used in the network which is known as system Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). For this project, Hyundai will have 25 cars from its latest electric model Ioniq 5awarded as World Car of the Year 2022.

Utrecht will thus become the first city in the world to deploy this technology on a large scale and become the world’s first bidirectional region.

An electric car connected to the network does not mean that the battery is recharging. With this technology, the car can supply energy for people’s houses

What does that mean? Just like the word says, A bidirectional ecosystem allows electric car batteries to be used as a supply insurer in a sustainable grid system in which solar and wind energy are the main sources of energy, but since they are variable, they need support, both from tension as a complement. With this large-scale storage it is possible to completely wean yourself from reliance on fossil fuels to power a city’s electricity grid.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) is the general term used to describe the added value of electric cars when they are not used for what they are primarily intended for, which is rolling down streets or highways. In addition to technology Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)There are also technologies Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Building (V2B).

The more energy generated from renewable sources is used, the more V2X technology will help reduce the impact of climate change. By relying on energy generated by windmills or solar panels that is stored in the battery packs of electric cars, dependence on power plants that run on fossil fuels is reducedand causing more pollution and higher energy prices during peak hours in Europe.

The project in Utrecht will start with a new neighborhood called Cartesius, and then spread throughout the rest of the oldest city in the Netherlands.

The project begins with 25 Hyundai Ioniq 5, but the goal is to reach 150 vehicles by the end of this year to serve as a buffer for renewable energy in the network and help provide a cleaner air, reduce traffic on the streets and provide residents with emission-free mobility options.

Michael ColePresident and CEO of Hyundai Motor EuropeI declare that “At Hyundai we believe that bidirectional charging in combination with V2G technology can turn battery electric vehicles into flexible resources. IONIQ 5 and V2G technology not only offers an alternative solution for customers looking to move away from traditional combustion engines, but also helps increase the viability of on-grid renewable power generation.”

Undoubtedly, this is a moment of definitive change in the mobility paradigm. In this stage, electric cars are the fastest growing option among alternatives, and the possibility of using them to be energy accumulators that improves people’s lives beyond the car, is a good point in favor.

