Powerful! Adamari López becomes a model and looks more GODDESS than ever: PHOTOS

Adamari Lopez She is one of the most affectionate and simple conductors of Hispanic-American television, but now she does not want to settle for just that, but will seek to be an example of self-improvement, strength and security, since she will embark on the world of fashion as model showing herself more powerful and authentic than ever, as she let it be seen in photos.

In recent months, the Puerto Rican driver has shown various physical changes, with which she has felt comfortable and satisfied, as she has said on different occasions. But now she wants to seek more professional challenges from the hand of an exclusive designer from Colombia.

According to some photos he shared on Instagram, Adamari Lopez will support the designer Gustavo Arango and together they will add more professional challenges to their careers. For his part, the Colombian said that he will withdraw from the fashion catwalks and will only dedicate himself to designing exclusive garments for unique people and unique events.

While Adamari Lopez will join this adventure, because as he mentioned, it will be the model exclusive to Gustavo Arango; The driver recalled that both maintain a very strong friendship because for years the designer has created different outfits for important occasions, such as the wedding dress for her wedding.

Adamari López starts a career as a model. IG: Adamari López.

Adamari López becomes an exclusive designer model

On his Instagram account, Adamari Lopez shared a series of photos What model in which he is seen wearing the exclusive designs of his friend Gustavo Arango. The photos revealed a new facet of the host and actress, with which she surprised her followers.

“Thank you Gustavo Arango for understanding every inch of my skin and accompanying me in every step I take”

In one of the photos She is seen wearing a tight, golden dress that highlights her curves, which she made together with golden platforms that reached mid-calf. a second photo, Adamari Lopez She wore a black dress with remarkable necklines that awaken her authentic sensuality.

