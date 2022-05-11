“Powerful couple”: Natalie Portman shines with Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4

UNITED STATES-. Fans can’t wait to see Thor: Love and Thunderthat is why the magazine Empire gave them a little preview of the film. On Saturday, May 7, she shared the first image of Natalie Portman while holding the hammer Mjollnir and wearing a suit very similar to that of Chris Hemsworth. The first glimpse of the actress as Mighty Thor came last month.

Director Taika Waititiwho directed the third installment of Thorspoke to the magazine Empire on Jane’s return: “It’s been about eight years. He’s had a completely different life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and now he’s dressed like you. It’s really crazy for Thor, “said the filmmaker. Natalie Portman He did not participate in the last film of the superhero.

“I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?’ You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character walking around in science gear. You know, as Thor flies, she stays on Earth, tapping her foot and saying, ‘When will she come back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure,” he said. Waititi.

Chris Hemsworth is excited for Jane’s return

Monday May 9 Hemsworth shared in Instagram a photograph in which he appears next to the Mighty Thor of portman. Hi everyone, when is the Met Gala? Asgard’s power couple just found the winning look,” the actor wrote. Last month the actress posted a character poster of hers. “And you thought you were the only one… @chrishemsworth,” the star wrote, to which her co-star replied, “It suits you so well.”

At the end of last year, Hemsworth talked about his future as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “As long as they have me, I’ll show up. But I feel like it might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me,” said the actor, one of the few original Avengers to continue in the franchise. Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screen on July 8.