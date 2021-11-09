Sports

Pozzato from the hospital: “I’m better, they made me get out of bed”

The winner of the Sanremo 2006 is hospitalized for Covid at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza: “Slowly, we will arrive”

Filippo Pozzato is still hospitalized due to Covid at the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza, but his health conditions are improving as he himself reports to Gazzetta.it: “I’m better, they made me get up and I even took a shower” , says the 40-year-old from Vicenza. Pozzato had not yet received the vaccine – he had made an appointment for October 25 – and had been hospitalized on Wednesday last week with a saturation of 84. Filippo is now waiting for a swab to check whether it is still positive or not.

PROFILE – Pozzato was one of the best classic riders of the 2000s. Winner of the 2006 Milan-Sanremo, 2009 Italian champion, one stage in the Giro and two in the Tour, 2nd at Flanders 2012 and at Roubaix 2009, he retired at the end of 2018 and now he has launched himself, with new ideas and excellent results, in the world of sports organization. First the Tricolore 2020 in Cittadella, and then Ride the Dreamland, the project of four races that took place in October in Veneto: among these, the first gravel race for professionals.

November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 17:18)

