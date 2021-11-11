Pozzato leaves the hospital: ‘I beat Covid, but get vaccinated!’

This one also won. At 5 pm Filippo Pozzato leaves the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza, where he was hospitalized on Wednesday 3 November with severe pneumonia due to Covid. “I’m happy. This morning they took off my oxygen and I answer very well – says Sandrigo’s Vicenza-born, 40, winner of the Milan-Sanremo 2006 – “. I have been negative for Covid since yesterday and in recent days they have almost completely removed my oxygen. My body reacts well, the doctors told me they had never seen such big sports lungs … Now I go home, I continue with the exams and the monitoring “.

History They were not easy days, as Pozzato told exclusively to the Gazzetta dello Sport: the fever at home, the oxygen cylinders, then the oxygen saturation that collapses to 83-84, the immediate hospitalization in the Pneumology department in Vicenza, the oxygen mask day and night, the inability to speak. Pozzato had to be vaccinated on October 25th after the races he had organized, but he felt ill on the 23rd. “I want to commit myself to being a testimonial for the vaccination. I repeat again, “vaccinate yourselves”. If I had, I wouldn’t have gone to the hospital. The other night, watching the Milan derby, I really appreciated the banner that the Milan fans have dedicated to doctors and nurses on the front line against Covid. We must respect those who work every day in the hospital: some of them have even lost their lives. It is not easy to see people working like this for you, “harnessed” in their coats, following you day and night. Now my antibodies will be evaluated and I will vaccinate as soon as possible ”.