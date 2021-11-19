Ppi Albenga, green light from the regional council for an agreement with general practitioners: 12-month trial

Albenga. Green light of the regional council, on the proposal of the president and councilor for health Giovanni Toti, atagreement between the Liguria Region and Alisa with general practitioners for theopening on an experimental basis over 12 hours a first aid clinic for low-intensity assistance at the Santa Maria di Misericordia hospital in Albenga, with the direct use of primary care and continuity care doctors affiliated with the regional health service.

“Today’s resolution follows the agreement of 11 November last with the unions of general practitioners and approved on November 16 also by their Regional Standing Committee, – explained Governor Toti. – This solution has two objectives: first we remain committed to guaranteeing the opening of this strategic defense and then, we ensure citizens a more effective response to their health needs as regards all health interventions at medium and low clinical intensity, contributing to greater appropriateness of care and reducing improper access to emergency rooms. In this clinic in fact, a series of services and services will be provided to ensure continuous assistance at a territorial level “.

L’agreement approved today also by the regional council “it is among the first of its kind nationwide: this is a very important challenge – continued Toti – of a system change, in anticipation of the organization of assistance in the area based on the Community Hospital and Community Homes, whicht gives a fundamental role to general practitioners for the management of the emergency part of the continuity of care, according to the criteria set out in the Pnrr: the experimental system that will be tested in Albenga it will then be extended to the other Community Hospitals in Liguria. The goal is to ensure that all the low care complexity converges in these territorial structures, capable of providing a more functional, more effective and also more appropriate response to citizens who will be able to self-present themselves in these clinics for all those mild pathologies ” .

The outpatient clinic, which represents the reference territorial assistance unit for citizens, it mainly guarantees a filter function with respect to those in hospital emergency rooms, with the management of patients with low complexity outpatient and other patient pathologies, according to protocols shared with the Emergen Departmentza Urgency of the ASL2 Savonese. He comes patient access through the Emergency-Urgency system is excluded (118).

Regarding the organization, theclinic will be open every day at 12 hours, providing for the management and taking charge of patients the services of laboratory analysis, diagnostic imaging, specialist consultancy present, transport to another hospital for patients who need to be transferred, the nursing staff, the IT equipment and support staff.

The clinic reports to the District Management from an organizational point of view and to the Medical Direction of the Hospital from the point of view of health and hygiene. Only primary care doctors participating in the project have a single agreement or are associated with the Asl2.

There participation is voluntary And it must not compromise the regular conventional activity of doctors involved towards their clients. The agreement provides for a duration of the trial equal to 12 months, extendable and in any case up to the implementation of models linked to the NRP.