PPQ senators ask to sanction Miguel Kencho Rodríguez for Itakyry case

“I demand that the Presidency, with the leaders of all the benches, analyze the behavior and we will be presenting a project. For similar or less serious reasons, several senators were expelled from the Senate”, he stated.

Senator Arrúa argued that the Ka’a Poty indigenous community is being manipulated and transferred to lands with title conflicts, for which it is exposed to evictions and complaints from the owners. “El Indi gave him a title denounced as false by the same institution some time later,” she remarked.

Read more: Senator Kencho Rodríguez feigns blow and treats a lawyer as “asshole”

Likewise, it maintained that the owners of the lands, with which the indigenous titles overlap, are affected by the violation of their properties. “The cacique is charged and sentenced after an oral trial,” she remarked.

“The indigenous people were taken and lowered into the place, I don’t know by whose direction. There was a reaction from the local people who are being affected by this new invasion”, he stated.

He also argued that the community could be in another property in exchange for the title that was denounced as false and where there are no conflicts.

Likewise, he requested a meeting with all the affected parties and that a public meeting be held until they can clarify and activate the mechanisms in the Judiciary and the Prosecutor’s Office so that the discussion ends.

“I request the sanction of the senator, unfortunately I experienced it, the rude behavior manifested by the senator, who exercised cowardly and verbal violence in my case in the public hearing and in the face-to-face hearing, but physical when he touches the lawyer’s face , comfortably backed by police officers, touching her face and treating her like an asshole,” he asserted.

It may interest you: Natives leave Asunción and in Itakyry there is conflict over relocation

Senator Miguel Fulgencio Rodríguez, for his part, said that in 1997 the Indi bought a 1,362-hectare property and to take possession of it, he carried out a judicial survey and installed an indigenous community, the Ka’a Poty community, which he says was always there. , even before the construction of the Itaipú dam, which expropriated 165,000 hectares of the Avá Guaraní.

On the point, he said that the 1,362 hectares were not transferred to the indigenous people, due to unscrupulous officials from Indi and Indert who rent them to soy growers.

The senator recalled that in 2008 the property was registered in the name of the Indi and that both in the Cadastre and the Registry the Property is in the name of the Indi and that there is no legal action in the property records.

“In 2013, 2014 and 2015 titles appear maus (false), corrupt judges and prosecutors, instead of protecting the property of the indigenous people, the attorney general ignores the protection of the indigenous people, they assert the titles maus and they expel the indigenous people”, he questioned.

Regarding the procedure carried out last Friday, he said that the Indi detected some 6 hectares of the 1,364 that are not occupied and that with the precautionary measure they were taken there.

“In my capacity as president of the Senate Commission and a delegation, I went to the area to verify the situation of the Avá Guaraní, everything is normal. At the exit, Dr. Michelle Bettancourt leads a mob of soy growers, not Brasiguayos, Brazilian soy growers, who invade, steal, usurp the property of the indigenous, of the Indi, throw themselves in front of my truck, hit the truck of my entourage, all armed , the police will gladly”, he declared.

The legislator questioned that the State acts in only one direction, in favor of the powerful, with Justice in favor.

“I get off, I’m not afraid of them, all armed, Michel Betancourt liar, I haven’t touched anything, the only thing I told her was stupid. If the lady who preceded me, Georgia Arrúa, would like to have the kindness to see the dictionary, the word means lack of intelligence, what an offense, treating me as a misogynist, bringing up my wife’s suicide, “he defended himself.

Finally, he treated the senator and lawyer Betancourt as misogynists and accused them of hating cacique Marta Díaz for being a cacique. “Not only are they misogynistic, they hate the poor.”

Senators denounce land invasion by foreigners and ask to limit possession

For his part, the senator of the Guasu Front Hugo Richer maintained that there is a thought of contempt towards the indigenous, peasants, with an idea that is reproduced since colonization and is supported by successive corrupt governments, which put the State in favor of the powerful , against workers, peasants and women.

“I am not going to generalize, not everyone is part of this historic tradition of migration, they are invaders, they run over our people, they destroy the environment, they buy judges, prosecutors, and I repeat, not all Brazilians, they are not migrants, they are invaders and they are part of Itamaraty’s strategy of the march to the East and the governments are on their knees”, he remarked.

Richer responded to a publication on social networks made by the senator of Patria Querida, Fidel Zavala, about an alleged “negotiation of the Guasu Front” on land issues and challenged him that if he has any proof of negotiations or money that they have received that the present and that he himself will accompany him to make the complaint.

“We are respectful of the accusations. We are not accused of corruption, of ill-gotten land, that is why I want Senator Zavala to clarify what happened regarding the accusation that he has about ill-gotten land”, he stated.

Legislator Pedro Santacruz, of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), asked, in turn, that a project to be discussed in a month on the national protection of rural lands be accompanied, considering that Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina have limitations in terms of possession of land in foreign hands.