PR seeks Dominican labor for construction

The Government of Puerto Rico presented this Tuesday the economic opportunities of the island before Dominican businessmen, in a virtual seminar in which it insisted on the need for Dominican labor for reconstruction projects.

Officials from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, as well as more than 40 businessmen, addressed the Puerto Rican recovery and reconstruction process after the disaster caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Pedro Pierluisi’s administration offered an x-ray of the nearly 2,000 projects of building on the island, which include housing, infrastructure works, Energy and commercial incentives, according to the government statement published today.

The Secretary of State, Omar Marrero, explained the efforts of the Puerto Rican Executive to speed up the reconstruction process after the allocation of federal funds amounting to 85,000 million dollars, which he described as a “historic opportunity.”

“In order to achieve an effective execution, it is necessary to recruit all the capacities to advance the reconstruction, including from other jurisdictions that go from labor, companies of buildingmaterials and heavy equipment,” said Marrero.

It may interest you

The involvement of Dominican companies in these projects is facilitated by an agreement last December to strengthen commercial, cultural, sports and cooperation relations, among other areas of mutual interest.

The secretary of the Department of Housing, William Rodríguez, stressed that, thanks to federal funds, Puerto Rico is seeing “an acceleration in the building and it will require building of new homes.

“The industry of building was reduced over a period of 10 years, but now we have to carry out the work of building within the terms provided by the federal government,” Rodríguez said before the Dominican businessmen.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy Rivera, pointed out that there are 2,000 projects in the process of being auctioned or buildingfor whose execution there is not enough labor on the island.

“We are in an unprecedented moment regarding economic opportunities and the Dominican Republic can help us speed up that work,” said Laboy.

Also in the field of Energy Dominican collaboration will be necessary. The Government of Puerto Rico intends to produce 40% of its Energy with renewable sources by 2025, 60% by 2040, and 100% by 2050.

Francisco Berríos Portela, director of energy policy at the Department of Economic Development, explained that the island has some 4,000 workers in the energy industry. Energy renewable, but to meet the proposed goals, 16,000 are needed.