To wake up full of energy it is important to rest well and the quality of sleep could also depend on the mattress. Over time, in fact, it becomes impregnated with moisture, body fluids, mites, molds and bacteria which unfortunately can cause respiratory disorders and allergies. For this reason it becomes essential to sanitize and disinfect it regularly, and to replace it after ten years.

Practical tips to safely disinfect your mattress by eliminating mites, dust and bacteria that are harmful to health

It is a good idea to air the bedroom daily for at least half an hour after uncovering the bed and change the sheets once a week. However, this is not enough to keep the mattress perfectly sanitized, but a more careful and specific cleaning is needed.

In fact, every 15 days, the mattress cover should also be changed. It should be washed at a temperature of 60 ° adding a sanitizing additive or better still bicarbonate, in this way mites and bacteria will be eliminated. To be even more detailed, you could also use the iron which with its high temperatures would eliminate them completely.

Unfortunately, however, these microorganisms are able to pass through the fabrics and insinuate themselves between the fibers of the mattress, so once a month it is advisable to sanitize it more carefully.

It should be taken outside and first it should be shaken well with a carpet beater on both sides to lift and move dust and germs, and then it should be vacuumed to remove all residues. At this point it will be necessary to thoroughly sanitize it with a disinfectant spray prepared at home with simple ingredients and then leave it in the sun to dry. The sun’s rays have a sterilizing action and neutralize bad smells. Now the mattress is ready to be returned to the perfectly sanitized room.

How to make a DIY disinfectant spray

A few simple and effective ingredients are enough to prepare a mattress disinfectant spray:

250 ml of water;

a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil;

250 ml of vinegar;

a few drops of lavender essential oil;

a few drops of peppermint essential oil;

a 500ml spray bottle.

You have to pour the water and vinegar into the bottle, add the essential oils and shake well.

You have to spray this solution directly on the mattress, it must act for at least an hour, dry completely and then you can put the sheets back on.

Vinegar is a natural sanitizer, while essential oils are repellent, purifying and stimulate sleep.

These practical tips to safely disinfect your mattress by eliminating mites, dust and bacteria that are harmful to health are essential to follow regularly. Only in this way is it possible to prevent the deposition, day after day, of elements that are potentially harmful to the well-being of the organism.

