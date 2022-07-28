Practice Military Emergency Drills and Salute Philadelphia – NBC Los Angeles

If you hear alarms or see uniforms, whether in camouflage fatigue or police or fire uniforms, running through some parts of Philadelphia, do not be surprised that it most likely has to do with the exercises of the Office of Emergency Management for the next days.

Members of the Army Task Force 46, which specializes in national security, and health rescuers will also participate in the training protocol to complete the Dense Urban Terrain (DUT).

The idea is to be prepared in case of an emergency or a risky situation in the city of Brotherly Love. This includes rescue exercises, communication problems, chemical spills and nuclear incidents.

You will be able to listen to all this and sometimes see it in real time, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28.

The places impacted by the movement of uniformed men will be:

Philadelphia Fire Academy in Northeast Philadelphia (July 27/28)

Pleasant Hill Park in Northeast Philadelphia (July 27/28)

Philadelphia Navy Yard south of Philadelphia (July 27/28)

SEPTA NRG Station in South Philadelphia (July 28)

CSX Railyard south of Philadelphia (July 27)

Port of Philadelphia (July 28)

Albert Einstein, Penn Presbyterian, Pennsylvania, Temple and Thomas Jefferson Hospitals (July 27/28)

Keep in mind that while all this is happening you will be able to confront: