Practicing this exercise at home will help you stop cognitive deterioration

The mild cognitive impairment it is an early stage of memory loss or other loss of cognitive ability in people (perception or language). However, it is not decisive, because these individuals retain the ability to independently perform most activities of daily living, according to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Specialists remind that it is important for people who experience cognitive changes to seek help as soon as possible for the diagnosis and possible treatment. The question is what treatment is appropriate to stop this deterioration, which can go further.

The practice of physical exercise It can be useful to stop cognitive deterioration, according to some scientific research. But what is the best routine: aerobic, anaerobic or either?

Is aerobic exercise useful against cognitive deterioration?

The science doesn’t agree. It has been suggested that the increased fitness caused by aerobic exercise can help maintain good cognitive function in older people. in a review Cochranewe searched for randomized controlled trials of aerobic exercise programs for people over 55 years of age, without pre-existing cognitive problems, that measured effects on both physical fitness and cognition.

In this review, 8 of 12 trials with 754 participants reported that exercise interventions produced better fitness in the training group. However, when trial results were combined, no significant benefit of aerobic exercise or increased fitness was found on any aspect of cognition.

So, no evidence found that aerobic exercise or increased fitness improves cognitive function in older people. Although the researchers believe that it is still possible that it is useful for particular subgroups of people.

Stretching, balance and movement exercises

A new study disagrees. Participants in the research, presented at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego, underwent cognitive tests and were then randomly assigned into two groups. One group made moderate intensity aerobic training on treadmills or stationary bikes, striving for a goal of 70% to 85% heart rate reserve.

“That’s about 120 beats per minute for about 30 to 40 minutes for a standard 70-year-old person,” explains study author Laura Baker, a professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The other group did stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises designed to allow them to move their body and complete common tasks in real life. At the end of 12 months, cognitive function had not decreased in either group. “It is something impressive”, continues the author.

For his part, Rudy Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, applauds the findings, since a modest amount of exercise (120 to 150 minutes a week for 12 months) could delay cognitive decline in sedentary older adults with mild cognitive impairment.





