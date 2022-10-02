Prada chooses Emma Watson for the launch of its new women’s fragrance

Actress and activist Emma Watson has been recruited by the L’Oréal group brand to embody its new feminine fragrance: Paradoxe.

The Harry Potter film star, who is also a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, also helmed the production of the publicity film which will be broadcast worldwide from August 22.

For the campaign posters, the actress was photographed by Harley Weir.

Prada explains the choice of Emma Watson because of “her sharp intelligence, her dynamic elegance and the authentic diversity of her personality”.

” Prada Paradoxe is inspired by the infinite and stimulating facets that make each woman unique and Emma fully embodies all of this. Her multiple talents and her ability to speak to highly engaged generations make her the perfect embodiment of Prada Paradoxe. says Yann Andrea, International General Manager of Prada Beauty.

Amber Floral

Created by master perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec, Antoine Maisondieu and Shyamala Maisondieu (Givaudan), Paradoxe is an amber floral that has benefited from an innovative technology for extracting the fragrance from the neroli bud, before the flower blooms.

Tunisian orange blossom and sambac jasmine complete the heart note.

Paradoxe is encapsulated in a triangular refillable bottle (available in 30ml, 50ml, 90ml). A 100ml refill thus makes it possible to reduce the environmental footprint of the packaging as it is refilled.