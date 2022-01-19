Prada grows in 2021: + 41%. Interview Patrizio Bertelli

Prada also improves the last annual pre-pandemic performance, that of 2019, adjusting its turnover upwards by 8% compared to two years ago. And it is even 41% growth compared to the most difficult year, 2020. The fashion giant based in the Arezzo area is officially beyond Covid, after the widely encouraging signs of recent months. The group essentially confirms the strong growth trend anticipated during the Capital Markets Day of last November 18th, closing the 2021 financial year with a strong improvement in the second half of the year in terms of revenues, margins and cash generation.

Prada 2021 in detail

Total group revenues for 2021 amounted to 3,364 million euros, up 41% at constant exchange rates compared to 2020 and 8% compared to 2019, thanks to the brilliant performance of the retail channel. directly operated, including e-commerce, show progress in the second half of the year at constant exchange rates of 27% compared to the same period of 2020 and of 21% compared to the same period of 2019. The contraction of the wholesale channel continues (wholesale ) in line with the group’s strategy. Ebit recorded a significant increase thanks to the greater contribution of the retail channel and to full-price sales. The strong cash generation enabled the group to achieve a largely positive net financial position as at 31 December 2021.

Bertelli: “We will grow again”

“It has been a year full of challenges – said the managing director Patrizio Bertelli – in which we have demonstrated readiness and speed in responding to the needs of an extremely dynamic market, implementing a series of actions with which we have effectively interpreted the changes in consumer behavior. The group has the ability and resources to set itself further growth objectives “.