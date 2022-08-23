Prada launches a new feminine fragrance shaped by a unique technology in the world

Perfumes, too, are making a comeback. After falling for the vegetal scents of summer 2022, fragrance lovers are getting ready to discover the fall olfactory creations. Among these newcomers, we find the essential “flankers” (declinations of an already existing perfume) but also completely new juices. Paradox, by Prada, is one of them.

Paradoxe, Prada’s new 2022 women’s fragrance

Launched on August 22, 2022, Eau de Parfum Paradoxe is distinguished by its notes resulting from a technology unique in the world, its refillable bottle and its iconic muse: Emma Watson.

An amber floral from a new technology

Crafted by master perfumers Givaudan Nadège Le Garlantezec, Antoine Maisondieu and Shyamala Maisondieu, Paradoxe belongs to the olfactory family of amber florals. After a citrusy flight of Calabrian bergamot heart and mandarin essence, shrouded in a juicy pear accord, the Eau de Parfum reveals a heart bouquet of white flowers.

Extract the scent of the flower before it blooms

To shape it, its creators used a unique technology. Used for the first time in the world, it makes it possible to extract the fragrance from the neroli bud even before the flower blooms. A process that “reinvents freshness through the crisp and fresh floral dimension of the flower”, according to Prada. This essence is blended with smooth absolutes of Tunisian orange blossom and sambac jasmine.

The synthetic musks of Ambrofix™ and Serenolide™ in base notes

Technology also invites itself into the amber trail of Paradoxe. Two innovative molecules make up its base notes, alongside benzoin from Laos and Bourbon vanilla. First, Ambrofix™, an ingredient with woody ambergris notes, now produced using a new biotechnology that significantly reduces carbon emissions (compared to its traditional production method). Next, Serenolide™, a new synthetic musky molecule whose diffusion power is among the most powerful in the world.

The olfactory notes of Paradoxe Eau de Parfum by Prada

Top notes : Calabrian bergamot heart, mandarin essence, pear accord

: Calabrian bergamot heart, mandarin essence, pear accord The heart notes : essence of neroli and neroli bud, Tunisian orange blossom absolute, sambac jasmine absolute

: essence of neroli and neroli bud, Tunisian orange blossom absolute, sambac jasmine absolute The base notes : amber accord (Ambrofix™), benzoin resinoid from Laos, premium Bourbon vanilla infusion from Madagascar, white musk accord (Serenolide™)

A refillable, recyclable and more environmentally friendly bottle

The bottle doesn’t matter, as long as we’re drunk? Far from it. In order to lighten the environmental impact of its new fragrance, Prada has opted for FSC™ MIXTE-certified cardboard boxes and a bottle that limits the weight and use of glass.

Recyclable, it is also rechargeable. A far from trivial choice: a 50 ml bottle of Paradoxe and a 100 ml refill require 40% less packaging than three 50 ml bottles. Thus, 67% of metals, 48% of plastics, 41% of cardboard and 29% of glass are saved.

An iconic muse with many facets: Emma Watson

To embody its Eau de Parfum Paradoxe, Prada called on Emma Watson. The actress, who is one of the most admired women in the world, is famous for her assertive activism. Constantly fighting for women’s rights, she was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014.

Also working for the protection of the environment, Emma Watson swears by solid deodorant and radiates eco-fashion on the red carpet – like her outfit made from recycled wedding dresses worn during the Earthshot Prize Awards the last fall.

An assertive and multi-faceted personality that makes Emma Watson a muse of choice. After having associated her image with Lancôme and Chanel, the actress now collaborates with Prada Beauty. The video campaign, which she produced herself, highlights the multidimensional aspect of women, which it is chimerical to categorize.

This production project particularly appealed to the icon. “It’s a happy coincidence that Prada chose me for this project,sshe enthuses. At the time, I made the decision to become a director after careful consideration and I found the concept of the woman-paradox very powerful. I hope that the values ​​embodied by Paradoxe will allow women to feel proud of who they are, to accept their complexity and to explore the different facets that make them unique. »

The photo campaign, meanwhile, highlights a strong-willed Emma Watson, under the sharp eye of photographer Harley Weir. With her micro-bangs, her Pixie cut, her eyebrows brushed upwards and her line of graphic eyeliner, the muse seems to defy her observer with a rebellious eye, Prada emblem in her ear. Decidedly, little Hermione has grown well.





Eau de Parfum Paradoxe, Prada, from €31 for 10 ml (exclusively at Sephora), €72 for 30 ml, €100 for 500 ml, €143 for 90 ml, €125 for a 100 ml refill bottle.