Prada Paradox – Emma Watson

International Prada campaign designed by McCann Paris

TV device, digital, social networks, display

First broadcast August 2022

For the worldwide launch of its new Paradoxe perfume for women, Prada has called on Emma Watson as its muse and director of the advertising campaign. The embodiment of the multi-faceted woman “who is never the same but always remains herself”, the award-winning actress, UN Women’s Ambassador, celebrates a modern femininity, rewriting the codes of a new generation of women. The film (in long digital version) is accompanied by a BTS video revealing behind the scenes of the campaign and its creative springs: ” The ambition of our campaign was to connect with our generation which no longer supports “boxes”, being put in boxes, being defined by one thing. We can today be plural, explore paradoxical facets of our personalities, while remaining ourselves, unique, singular. That’s what Prada Paradoxe tells, the story of someone who constantly reinvents himself, while remaining faithful to his core values. As Muiccia Prada said “I’m more than one thing, I’m much more than that”” explainsJulien Calot, Creative Director.

