Pradè / 2: “Worried about Commisso. The money from Chiesa and Vlahovic? I explain you”

“I heard the president’s interview and I’m worried too . He is a man who puts everything into it, enthusiasm and money and I understand his disappointment. Today is too early to be able to say what his feelings are, on our part and the team’s we will do everything to restore strength and enthusiasm . We will try to win back all the fans by winning as many games as possible. To achieve technical goals and sporting ambition we cannot rely only on a player. The transfer market in January proved it, we took Ikonè when there was absolutely no inkling of Vlahovic’s sale. After we sold it we immediately invested in Cabral, this shows that we do not want to lose the sporting ambition but rather increase it . If it will always be like this? The Vlahovic case was a special case.

I have often heard it said that with the sale of Chiesa and Vlahovic, Commisso paid off the purchase of Fiorentina. It is very true that we have collected a lot of money, but the work of a director starts a long time ago. Chiesa has been here since he was a child and Fiorentina have been very good at making him grow, he has become a strong player and brought in 60 million. On Vlahovic, congratulations to those who bought it, but then there is the growth we have insisted on with Montella, Iachini and Prandelli. When we talked to Prandelli we decided together to bet everything on Dusan, we were good too. It is true that we have grossed 135 million from these players when one buys a company buys the package. In these years we also found many players on the budget, with salaries and commissions to pay, I can name a few Thereau, Zekhnini, Montiel, Rasmussen, we had to sell 40. Even when I left I left Cuadrado, Kalinic, Borja Valero and an important technical park. Our ambition does not change, we have a strong ownership and it is up to me and Barone not to make him lose the enthusiasm to invest “.