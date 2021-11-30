PRADE, Bravo Callejon. Nico had a problem
The Fiorentina ds Daniele Pradè spoke to the microphones of the official Viola site in the post match of Fiorentina-Sampdoria. Here are his words: “This field makes a difference for us. Today the fans were incredible, after going behind they realized that only us were playing. At the first action we conceded a goal from a corner kick,” we could have beaten ourselves up and instead the boys and the coach were good. We played a great game, now we have to be good at giving continuity to what we do. We have to take a winning mentality, it is the next step to take because the team expresses itself and plays. Today we had Castrovilli injured, Nico Gonzalez with a calf problem, Pulgar out, Nastasic out. I want to pay my personal compliments to Callejon. He has had some very difficult moments: this year he is giving us a lot, both on the pitch and in the group. He is an exemplary professional, always the first to arrive and the last to leave. He has an incredible positive energy, I am really happy for him. The fact of not having scored yet and of not having been decisive, he also felt about himself, the criticism remains on everyone. It is a reason for growth but also for suffering. Commisso? He went into the locker room, greeted everyone and was delighted. Yesterday he had already made a very positive speech to the team, telling them that those 6-7 minutes in Empoli we shouldn’t have felt them. With those three points we could have been even higher but we are happy with what we are building “.
