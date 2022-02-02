Pradè: “Tuning with Italian. We liked the two Alvarez, but … “

To introduce Arthur Cabral to the press conference, there is the sporting director Daniele Pradè. “We are happy, he is a strong and young striker, already in the orbit of the Brazilian national team. He is a player we have followed so many and we have been good and lucky to take the opportunity in a difficult moment in the transfer market.”

On the sidelines of the presentation, the director also answers some questions on the market that has just ended (WORDS ON COMMISSO): “The group is very united, it knows it is strong and does not depend on a single player. Today our captain spoke at length with Commisso to tell that the team is all rowing in the same direction. The coach understood the situation very well, that it was impossible at the company level to say no. As for the fans, I am the first to understand the rivalry with Juve, but unfortunately in today’s football there are situations in which we are almost prisoners of agents and prosecutors. We couldn’t risk losing the player on a free transfer. I don’t want to dwell on Vlahovic after Commisso’s words yesterday.

Julian Alvarez? We followed him a lot, we liked him. But at the time of the transfer market we never went to attack him because having taken Piatek and having Vlahovic would not have made sense. When the transfer of Vlahovic materialized, Alvarez was already at City. Agustin Alvarez? It is true we like it, but Penarol values ​​it a figure that at the moment we consider excessive.

To achieve technical goals and sporting ambition we cannot rely only on a player. The transfer market in January proved it, we took Ikonè when there was absolutely no inkling of Vlahovic’s sale. After we sold it we immediately invested in Cabral, this shows that we do not want to lose the sporting ambition but rather increase it. If it will always be like this? The Vlahovic case was a special case.

I think the team is complete. In addition to the Vlahovic speech, we satisfied Benassi and Pulgar who asked to play. We are a team that feels strong, we have never said what the goal is. At the beginning of the year no one would have believed in this group, we were looking for an identity and finally we have it. It is not possible to say where we can go, there are many strong teams but we strongly believe in the coach and in the players. We are a company that will surely be ready also in the future because it wants to improve itself.

A long journey with Italiano? Right now there is sharing about everything with the coach. We have never dealt with the renewal speech, because the contract is 6 months ago. We are getting to know each other along the way and it seems premature to me. We are certainly happy with Italian and we would like to make a journey together, then decisions are made in two. The president moved to bring it to Florence, we paid for it and this shows how much we believe in it. “ANCORA PRADE ‘:” WORRIED ABOUT COMMISSO. AMBITIONS DO NOT CHANGE “

