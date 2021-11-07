Sports

Pradè: ‘Vlahovic beaten from start to finish, incredible yellow for us. And that penalty not given … It will be hard to sleep ‘| First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Daniele Pradè, director of the Fiorentina, speak at the end of the game lost against the Juventus: “We were masters of the field, then the expulsion put us in difficulty as is normal. At that point Juventus came out, but except for the crossbar of the Church we did not suffer. We had a great match, congratulations to the guys and the coach. But we go home with zero points and a great suffering, there is a lot of regret and great sorrow for everyone ”.

PENALTY AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF? – “When the episode was reviewed I was convinced that the referee gave the penalty, but that’s how it went. The penalty could be given, the hand ball is there but the referee decided for the involuntary action ”.

ABOUT VLAHOVIC – “He played the game he had to play, of great suffering and sacrifice. He was beaten from start to finish, however, it is part of the game of football. I’m sorry, I’m here to show it ”.

ON THE YELLOWS TO THE DEFENDERS –The incredible thing is that we got two yellow cards in the Juventus half of the pitch. Quarta played a very high level game, as a great player, it is becoming more and more fundamental for us. Against Milan we will be forced to present ourselves without the two central defenders. In the end our work will pay off, we will come out because we play well in football. It will be hard to sleep but from Monday we will restart with work, we will try to do better against Milan ”.

