Praet has taken Turin: 15 million does not seem too much for Scifo’s heir

If he is so decisive without being in top form, then one wonders what Dennis will be up to Praet when it reaches the best condition. The Belgian found the starting shirt and the goal against Sampdoria but he even seemed not fully happy, and not only for the contained exultation towards his former team: “DeI still want to improve in physicality. I also got angry about an opportunity that I missed, I can still improve “, these are his words at the end of the match. The Belgian attacking midfielder was only in his second match as a starter, after the month of stoppage due to an injury that stopped him between September and October, and was also recovering from a slight ankle sprain: he recovered thanks to the excellent work of the grenade medical staff and has once again proved its worth.

THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION – The first goal at Turin is a surprise up to a certain point, considering that in previous matches he had already made it clear its value: just think of the segment played at San Siro, when about forty minutes were enough for him to catch a crossbar and put the ball of equal potential on Sanabria’s feet and then wasted. Match after match, the former Sampdoria is hinting that the 15 million of the right of redemption to be exercised against Leicester in 2022 they don’t seem like an out-of-market figure at all for an element that among other things, at 27, is fully in competitive maturity.

GOAL – Against Sampdoria, Praet he found the goal after 959 days from the last time: the last goal in A league dates back to 2019, with the Sampdoria shirt against Sassuolo. In the history of the Turin he is the second Belgian player to score in Serie A, after the former grenade Vincenzo Scifo – who scored 16 goals between 1991 and 1993. On a personal level, the Belgian midfielder boasts a fundamental specific weight that he has within the group: since he arrived in Bull, he had the ability to always be decisive – as the technician also claims Juric – on the pitch and sought by teammates in the game. In short, the grenade player is a high-level player in all respects, he is a great resource for the Turin from Juric, and last night at Grande Torino Olympic Stadium another proof has come.

