Praey for the Gods on Steam has excellent reviews, despite the slurs of the press – Nerd4.life

Praey for the Gods on Steam is receiving gods very positive reviews on the part of the players, in stark contrast to those assigned by the press, with the latter crushing him without thinking too much about it.

We are talking about 86% of positive ratings, for almost 1,400 reviews. Not a few considering that it is an independent game that is not too publicized.

What is the cause of this enormous distance between the votes of the press and those of the public? Please note that Praey for the Gods currently has few reviews on Open Critic, but all of them are very negative. To say: there is not a single pass.

Reading the reviews on Steam, however, we talk about a title with an excellent atmosphere and a good mix between the mechanics of Shadow of the Colossus and the survival elements of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Indeed, the negative reviews are in line with what is written in the press, but evidently the players have shown themselves more tolerant towards the defects of the title of No Matter Studios, with some who have even ignored them.

To find out more about the game, read our review of Praey for the Gods, in which Tommaso Pugliese doesn’t rate the game very highly, but doesn’t crush it as others did.

