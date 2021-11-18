Pragmata postponed to 2023, Capcom apologizes with a new artwork and a video in engine

The mysterious Capcom’s pragmata has been postponed, the company has in fact announced that the game will not be released in the course of 2022 as initially planned but will arrive only in an unspecified period of 2023.

“Our team is working hard and passionately on the project to make Pragmata an unforgettable game, so we have decided to postpone the release until 2023.“is what we read in a note released by the publisher, to apologize, the Japanese company has also published a new artwork and a very short video in-engine of Pragmata.

Unfortunately Pragmata continues to be a real mystery, announced in the summer of 2020 the game is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, unfortunately, however, in addition to the debut trailer we have no other material, the latest news dates back to October when the producer confirmed the continuous progress in the development of Pragmata, but without revealing any other details about the gameplay or the plot.

Judging by the teaser in engine released today, Pragmata seems to boast a technical sector of absolute depth, at the end of the video a note informs that the video is “captured in RE Engine“, therefore comes the confirmation that the game is made with Capcom’s proprietary engine already used for Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Devil May Cry V and Monster Hunter Rise.