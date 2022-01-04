“Pragmatic Dionysis, risk calculated with many young people”

Two days after the resumption of the championship with the first day of the second round, Pianetagenoa1893.net interviewed exclusively Martino Cozzi of Canale Sassuolo in order to take stock of the situation in view of Sassuolo-Genoa.

What is the state of health of Sassuolo? «Sassuolo comes from an unexpected home defeat against Bologna after six consecutive useful results. The morale is still good, even if the boys of Dionisi would have preferred to end the year with a flourish. To date, in addition to long-term residents Obiang and Romagna, Peluso and Goldaniga (positive for Covid-19), Boga and Traorè (engaged in the African Cup) are unavailable, while the name of the third infected player is still not known. Djuricic is expected to return after the injury, but it is still not certain.

The probable black-green formation could be a 4-3-3: Pegolo in goal, Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio in defense, Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique in the middle of the field, a trident made up of Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori ».

What are the main differences between De Zerbi and Dionisi? “There are many, but the most obvious is the search for verticality. Or rather, the way it is researched. De Zerbi is a ball possession maniac: he wants his team to keep spinning the ball until the space opens vertically. Dionisi, on the other hand, is more pragmatic in this respect: as soon as a space is freed, depth must be attacked. Furthermore, De Zerbi had the aim of always keeping the ball in the game, while Dionisi also agrees to wait behind the ball and start again to do badly and Frattesi’s goal against Fiorentina is proof of this ».

Sassuolo is great with the big players but whoever chases him in the standings downsizes him: what is the reason for this alternation of results? «When the opponent plays openly, Sassuolo is a very formidable team. Not surprisingly, all the big players met this season, excluding Inter, failed to snatch the three points from the neroverdi. When, on the other hand, there is a medium-low ranking team facing the neroverdi, the opponents often and willingly tend to shut themselves up in their own half and it becomes difficult for Sassuolo to find spaces. Of course, this is not the only reason. During the season Sassuolo changed some older players, replacing them with some younger ones: often, however, the young players are intermittent and this is paid for in some matches. But it is a calculated risk ».

How is the corporate revolution seen at Genoa from the outside? “Very ambitious. As always, however, the field will have its say. In my view, Ballardini’s exemption was completely unjustified. I don’t think it was a problem of players, but how much of continuity and this is repeating itself even under Shevchenko’s guidance: too many injuries are affecting the season. What I like, however, is that the property seems to have clear ideas and want to be daring. It is not certain that this will be successful, but the fact that a property buys a prestigious club like Genoa and invests a lot right away bodes well. I believe that the foundations are being laid and that in a few years we will start to see great results. I’m not talking about Europe, Genoa’s first goal must be to return to the top 10 Serie A teams ».



