Praise from mujahideen, poems, anecdotes: what the Taliban read

“I was born in the small village of Zangabad in 1968. Zahir Shah, the Pashtun king who ruled between 1933 and 1973, was still on the throne.” It is the beginning of the biography of Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, one of the founders of the Taliban movement, a high-level official of the first Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Fighter against the Soviets in the 1980s, protagonist of the progressive rise of the Taliban in the 1990s, as ambassador of the Emirate in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2001 he witnessed the moments leading to the military overthrow of the Emirate, after the attacks of 11 September. Thrown into the maximum security prison of Guantanamo, released in 2005 without formal charges, several years later he meets two foreign researchers, Alex Strick van Linschoten and Felix Kuehn, in Kandahar, in the deep south of Afghanistan. The two, grappling with a project of cataloging and collecting primary sources on the Taliban, convince him to write a biography. Thus was born “My Life with the Taliban. Abdul Salam Zaeef “. Published in 2011 by the Hurst publishing house, it is still relevant today. Starting with the concluding pages: “The biggest mistake of American politicians so far is their profound lack of understanding of their enemy.”

Told mostly by the media, the Taliban in these long years of clandestinity and guerrilla warfare, which cost the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans, have told little outside. But they have “talked” a lot internally. This is demonstrated by another book edited by Alex Strick van Linschoten and Felix Kuehn, “The Taliban Reader. War, Islam and Politics “(Hurst 2018). About six hundred pages of documents, for the most part published on the group’s communication channels, first paper and then digital, including personal reports, biographies, interviews, official statements and obituaries. A privileged lens to understand the evolution of the movement, starting from the beginning.

THE JIHAD AGAINST THE SOVIETS

In a historical key, what most marked the identity and cohesion of the young religious students who in 1994 would have given birth to the Taliban movement is the jihad against the Soviets, write the editors of “The Taliban Reader”. This also applies to Mullah Zaeef, who in 1983, at the age of 15, returned to Kandahar to fight the Russians, returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan where he was a refugee. “I left for Chaman in a bus with nothing but clothes and 100 Pakistani rupees in my pocket,” he writes.

The mujahideen are not just Afghans. There are also what we now call foreign fighters, the foreign fighters. In Afghanistan they are called the “Arab-Afghans”. Among them is a young Algerian who until 1983 did not know “even where Afghanistan was”. Then “I picked up the Arab equivalent of National Geographic, Majalla al-Mujtama ‘, run by the Muslim Brotherhood of Kuwait, and found a fatwa,” writes Abdullah Anas in “To the Mountains. My Life in Jihad from Algeria to Afghanistan ”(Hurst 2019, written with Tam Hussein). The fatwa is written by a group of authoritative Islamic scholars, including the Palestinian clergy Abadallah Azzam, the inventor of the jihadist caravan, the jihadist international. For all male Muslims, going to fight jihad in Afghanistan is a religious obligation.

These were the years in which Azzam and Osama bin Laden managed a sort of registry of foreign fighters in Peshawar. The best known are “the Arab-Afghans”. Abdullah Anas in his memoirs dismantles the myth. “Many of the Arab brothers are blank sheets. Their hearts were full of zeal, their heads were full of Sylvester Stallone and visions of heaven. ‘ Most of them have read a crucial text by Abdallah Azzam: a collection of miraculous anecdotes. The mujahideen have faith. On their side is Allah.

In “I Am Akbar Agha” (First Draft Publishing 2020), a memoir written by fighter Sayyed Mohammad Akbar Agha, the author recounts the journey from Quetta, Pakistan, to the southern Afghan desert of Registan. The climatic conditions are extreme. There is a river, but the water is bitter, the residents repeat. “When we drink the water, thanks to the power of God, it miraculously becomes sweet,” recalls Akbar Agha. The most common literary topos, however, concerns the bodies of the mujahideen who died in battle. “Some martyrs smelled naturally, without perfume being used. Besides, it was miraculous that their bodies remained intact in their graves. ‘

From the experience of the anti-Soviet jihad, all the main trends of contemporary jihadism would have been born, reconstruct the authors of “The Arabs at War in Afghanistan” (Hurst 2015): Leah Farrall, a former intelligence analyst for the counter-terrorism of the Police Federal Australian, and Mustafa Hamid, former fighter, author of twelve other books between biography and historical chronicle.

WORD OF MULLAH

In his biography, Mullah Zaeef, future Taliban ambassador to Pakistan, recounts the enthusiasm for the victory against the Soviets, who retreated in 1989. The religious students return to their villages, in the fertile triangle between the two branches of the Arghandab River. in the southern province of Kandahar. But the civil war between the mujahideen groups spreads hatred and blood. Rural communities are also under threat. We need to react. After months of meetings and discussions, the Taliban movement is born. “The founding moment of what would become the ‘Taliban’ movement took place in the late autumn of 1994. Something like forty-fifty people gathered in the white mosque of Sangisar,” writes Mullah Zaeef. The rise is gradual, but relentless: from Kandahar to Zabul, then Helmand and Uruzgan, Herat in September 1995, Jalalabad and Kabul in September 1996. The first Emirate is established.

The Taliban are still little known. It is necessary to explain its origins, objectives, methods. In Kandahar, through the official radio The voice of sharia, it is the same Amir ul-mumineen, the Emir of the faithful and of the fighters Mullah Omar, to answer. “People may be wondering: When did the movement start? Who was behind it? Who finances it? Who directs and manages it? The beginning of the movement dates back to when I stored my books in the Sangisar school, took another person with me and we walked to the Zanjawat area. There I borrowed a motorcycle from a certain Surur and went to Talikan. This was the beginning of the movement ».

The beginning of the end, on the other hand, occurs when, having conquered Jalalabad, they inherit a particular guest, Osama bin Laden, expelled from Sudan. Relationships are not easy. In November 1996, the authors of “The Arab at Wars” tell us, “a helicopter is waiting at the Jalalabad airport”. Osama bin Laden was summoned by Mullah Omar, who rules Afghanistan from Kandahar. The Saudi Sheikh is convinced that the Taliban want to execute him. He contravened their orders, proclaiming his “Declaration of War against the United States” in the previous August. Osama Bin Laden comes out unscathed from the meeting with Mullah Omar, after a reprimand. Three years later, he plans and carries out the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The Taliban were not aware of the plan, but they pay the consequences, summarizes Mullah Zaeef in his memoirs. The years of jihad followed, of resistance to the new occupation.

POETRY OF RESISTANCE

To understand how the Taliban lived through those years, it is worth reading “Poetry of the Taliban” (edited by Alex Strick van Linschoten and Felix Kuehn, with an introduction by Faisal Devij, Hurst 2009). A collection of 235 poems written, recited or sung by “black turbans” from the nineties of the last century to 2008. There is a constant perception that the fight against foreigners is legitimate, the occupation an injustice. As in the poem in which the lights of Bagram, the military base at the heart of NATO’s military intervention, are contrasted with the bombed houses of the Afghans during Eid, the Islamic holiday: “During your Christmas, Bagram is lit and bright, during my Eid, even the sun’s rays are dead. Suddenly, your bombs bring the light. In our homes, even the oil lamps are turned off ». Since last August, the Taliban have returned to power. The Minister of Culture is Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa, also one of the founders of the movement, in 1994. He is grappling with an ambitious project of cultural and poetic meetings, on a national level. For dissident poets, censorship. Or jail.