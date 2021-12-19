Prato, “I have a severe headache” and collapses in the school gym: serious twelve years old

A twelve year old student who is attending the eighth grade at the Malaparte school in Prato she is hospitalized in very serious condition after a sudden cerebral haemorrhage. The young woman is in danger of life. On Friday she was talking with her classmates in the school gym, waiting to start the physical education lesson scheduled for that hour (from 9 to 10). “I have a strong headache”, she would have time to tell her friends and her teacher before she passed out and was rescued. The teacher himself, in connection with the first aid station waiting for the ambulance, would have carried out some resuscitation maneuvers.

The girl, of Chinese origin, was immediately transported with the Pegaso helicopter rescue to the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence. The 118 doctor who intervened shortly after the emergency in the school in via Baldanzi, on the outskirts of the city, immediately realized the seriousness of his condition. Once she arrived in Florence she was rushed to the intensive care unit, where doctors tried to understand the causes of the bleeding by stabilizing it.





“The condition of the young woman always remains very serious», They let it be known from the pediatric hospital, whose staff in the afternoon today – Saturday 18 December – informs that at the moment no surgery has been planned. All testimonies agree that there were no possible traumas in the minutes leading up to his illness. There is talk of an instant aneurysm, with brain damage that would be severe: the pupil of Malaparte is attached to machinery and struggles to stay alive.

