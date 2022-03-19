“Pray for her, I can’t lose her”: the dramatic moment that Justin Bieber lived

canadian superstar Justin Bieber He has just experienced a dramatic moment at the family level, because his wife Hailey He suffered a stroke for which he had to be hospitalized.

In the days following the incident, the model shared her feelings on social networks for having had to go through this health problem, unusual for a 25-year-old person. In her words, she defined it as “one of the scariest moments” of her life.

His brain condition was caused by a small loss of oxygen, which caused the wife of bieber stay in a hospital Palm Springs (California) for two days.

Upon returning home, the influencer, who uses her husband’s last name, shared with her followers the relief of being recovered and thanked “the incredible doctors and nurses who took care of me” and also took the time to mention “to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern and for all the support and love.”

Although the young woman manifested herself publicly, until now nothing was known about how her husband went through, Justin Bieberthis moment of concern.

The singer, who never misses an opportunity to express his love to Haileyniece of the actor alec baldwinlived by his side with desperation this setback in his health, feeling that he could lose it.

This was known thanks to sources close to the artist, in statements to the magazine People: “He’s probably more traumatized than her. Justin She wrote to everyone to ask them to pray for her and did not leave her side.”

According to this person, while the doctors were taking care of his wife’s health condition, Justin He stayed by her side and expressed in literal words: “I can’t lose her.”

Although it was “just a scare”, specialists are investigating whether the cause of his condition could have been related to covid-19, although they insist that it is not common for this to happen to people of such a young age.

After those difficult days and of great concern for the couple and their loved ones, Hailey he returned to his professional commitments, at least virtually. In the last few hours, she presented the campaign that she has starred in for the most famous lingerie company in the world, with some images in which she looks amazing.

Through her networks, she shared the presentation of the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels collection, a firm for which she has been an ambassador since last November.