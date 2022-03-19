“Pray for her, I can’t lose her”: the dramatic moment that Justin Bieber lived

Entertainment

canadian superstar Justin Bieber He has just experienced a dramatic moment at the family level, because his wife Hailey He suffered a stroke for which he had to be hospitalized.

In the days following the incident, the model shared her feelings on social networks for having had to go through this health problem, unusual for a 25-year-old person. In her words, she defined it as “one of the scariest moments” of her life.

