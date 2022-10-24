“Prayer is the medicine of faith”, affirms the Pope

The commentary on the Gospel for today’s Sunday, October 16, has given the Pope the opportunity to comment on some ideas about vocal prayers. Following the question that Jesus poses, “when the Son of man comes, will he find faith on earth?” (Lc 18,8), Pope Francis has invited the faithful to reflect on this question on a personal level: “would I find [Jesucristo] who dedicates time and affection to him, who puts him in the first place? And above all let us ask ourselves: what would he find in me, if the Lord came today, what would he find in me, in my life, in my heart? What priorities of my life would he see?

The Pope pointed out that in our world we live at great speed, absorbed by many urgent but not important things, in such a way that without intending it we make it impossible for God to be close to us and our faith gradually cools. “Today Jesus offers us the remedy to warm a lukewarm faith. And what is the remedy? The sentence. Prayer is the medicine of faith, the restorative of the soul. But it needs to be a constant prayer. If we have to follow a cure to be better, it is important to comply with it well, take the medications in the correct way and at the right time, with consistency and regularity”.

The example of caring for a plant

The Holy Father has compared the importance of constancy in prayer, with the perseverance to take care of a plant: it needs water and nutrients on a regular basis. So it is with the life of prayer. “You cannot live only through strong moments or intense encounters from time to time and then ‘go into lethargy’. Our faith will dry up. It needs the daily water of prayer, it needs time dedicated to God, so that He can enter our time, our history; of constant moments in which we open our hearts, so that He can pour love, peace, glory, strength, hope into us every day; that is to say nurture our faith”.

This is why Jesus Christ insists to his disciples on the need to pray without giving up. The Pope pointed out that one should not get carried away with excuses such as, “I don’t live in a convent, I don’t have time to pray!”. If one leads a busy life, Pope Francis recommends that you turn to vocal prayers in the form of ejaculatory prayers. These are “very short prayers, easy to memorize, that we can repeat often during the day, during various activities, to be ‘in tune’ with the Lord. Let’s do some example. As soon as we get up we can say: ‘Lord, I thank you and I offer you this day’; this is a little prayer; later, before an activity, we can repeat: ´Come, Holy Spirit`; and between one thing and the other pray like this: ‘Jesus, I trust in you, Jesus, I love you’. Small prayers but they keep us in contact with the Lord.

The example of sending messages

To illustrate the effectiveness of the repetition of ejaculatory prayers and their meaning, Pope Francis has compared them to the frequent messages that one sends to the people he loves. “Let’s also do it with the Lord, so that the heart remains connected to Him. And let’s not forget to read his answers. The Lord answers, always. Where do we find them? In the Gospel, that we must always have it at hand and open it a few times every day, to receive a Word of life addressed to us”.

After the Angelus prayer, the Pope has indicated that the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, on the theme “For a synodal Church: communion, participation, mission”, will take place in two phases. The first from October 4 to 29, 2023 and the second in October 2024.